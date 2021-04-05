GMC, as much or more than any carmaker, enjoys a major sporting event. The brand first unveiled the new Hummer EV pickup with a LeBron James ad during last year's Super Bowl; now, GMC has followed up with another LeBron-centric ad during this year's NCAA Final Four to debut the SUV version of the electric super-truck.

In addition to the ad, GMC also dropped a bevy of news about the new electric SUV with the (formerly) gas-guzzling name. Here's what we know.

The SUV will be less powerful than the truck

GMC promises up to 830 horsepower for the Hummer EV SUV, and a 3.5-second 0-60 mph acceleration time when Watts to Freedom mode is "armed." Though highly impressive, that's a bit less than the 1,000 hp and 3.0-second figures for the Hummer EV SUT. (According to Car and Driver, the performance dips because the SUV version's shorter wheelbase reduces its battery capacity.) Still, that output is more powerful than the top-trim Rivian R1S.

A lesser-output version will also be on offer, making a mere 625 hp and 7,400 lb-ft of torque — based on the measurement GMC insists on using — versus 11,500 lb-ft in top-trim.

There will be an extreme off-roading package

GMC will offer an "extreme off-road package" of the Hummer EV SUV. This will consist of 35-inch mud-terrain tires, underbody armor, rock sliders, a front eLocker and virtual rear lockers, heavy-duty ball spline half shafts and GMC's UltraVision, which includes an underbody terrain camera. While that package adds some badassery, it will drop the expected range to 280-plus miles rather than 300-plus.

You'll be able to get one for $80,000...eventually

Pricing for the SUV will roughly track the Hummer EV SUT pickup. An Edition 1 will launch in "early 2023" with either a price of $105,595 or $110,595 (for the extreme off-roading package). The 3X ($99,995) and 625-horsepower 2X ($89,995) editions will arrive in spring 2023.

GMC will also sell a base-spec Hummer EV SUV arriving in spring 2024. It will have only a 250-plus mile range, and it'll sacrifice access to features like the four-wheel steering — but on the flip side, it will start at $79,995.

You can reserve one now

GMC is taking refundable reservations for both the Hummer EV SUT and SUV on its website.

