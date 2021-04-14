Today's Top Stories
You Won't Believe How Much This Obscene 6-Wheel Ford Bronco Costs

An absolute bleep-ton of money, even by custom Ford Bronco standards.

By Tyler Duffy
ford bronco 6x6
Maxlider Motors

Maxlider Brothers Customs builds some stunning vintage Ford Bronco resto-mods. Now, they're branching out into builds for the soon-to-be-released new Bronco — and apparently, they are prepared to meet buyers looking to build a custom rig wherever their taste level and compensation needs reside. Case in point: Maxlider Brothers just announced plans to build stretched 6x6 conversions of the new SUV.

The company did not offer much in the way of details about the 6x6 build. A rendering shows the SUV offering stretched cabin, instead of tacking on a truck bed like Mercedes's 6x6 G-Wagen build does to lengthen out the off-roader. The Bronco appears to have a suspension lift with chunkier BF Goodrich Mud-Terrain tires, and, fittingly for accessory-obsessed Bronco fans, there's some sort of double roof-rack situation. (It's unclear whether the modification will include a powertrain upgrade over the Bronco's V6 to move the extra mass, but we certainly hope so.)

maxlider customs
Maxlider Motors
ford bronco 6x6
Maxlider Motors

What we do know is the starting price for the 6x6 build: $399,000, which is an absolute fortune even by custom Bronco standards. Maxlider Brothers Customs says it will begin delivering the custom vehicles in 2022. They're currently taking reservations on their website.

Of course, getting those custom 6x6 vehicles to customers will depend on Ford beginning production of the New Bronco, which still has not happened yet, due to delays. The current reported timeline has Ford finally beginning Bronco production on May 3rd, close to a full year after last summer's product reveal.

The Bronco Sport, which also debuted at that event, has been at dealers since late 2020. And with the incipient arrival of the full-bore Bronco, we're excited for the upcoming reprieve from constantly reminding family members and friends that the Sport is not the actual Bronco SUV.

