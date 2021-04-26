Ford's New Super-Powerful SUV Is Almost Here, but It's Pricey

When it came time to name its first truly competitive electric car, Ford branded it the Mustang Mach-E. The name raised hackles, expanding "Mustang" to both an electric car and a crossover — but the electric crossover turned out pretty great. Now, two even more Mustang-y versions of it have arrived: the Mach-E GT and Mach-E GT Performance Edition.

The Mach-E GT will deliver 480 horsepower — the same figure as the gas-powered two-door Mustang Mach 1 — but with 600 lb-ft of torque, 180 lb-ft more than the Mach 1. It will offer 0-60 mph acceleration in just 3.8 seconds, nearly a half-second faster than the Mach 1's 4.2. Ford is targeting a range of 250 miles. We'd also venture to say it's the best-looking Mustang Mach-E variant, with the off-color black grille.

The Mach E-GT Performance Edition will have an additional 34 lb-ft of torque, for a total of 634 lb-ft. It will also boast some racier features like Brembo brakes, Pirelli summer tires and Ford's MagneRide damping system. The Mach E-GT Performance Edition will be faster from 0-60 mph — doing it in a claimed 3.5 seconds — but have less range, around 235 miles.

Ford also gave us the pricing information — and the Mustang Mach E-GT won't come cheap. Starting MSRP will be $61,000, which is $17,000 more than the base model. The Mach E-GT Performance Edition will check in at $66,000. Those numbers are before the potential federal tax credit — but that tax credit, as currently constituted, is non-refundable. So many buyers may get little or no money off.

For a little perspective: the top-spec Tesla Model 3 Performance is quicker in Ludicrous mode, offers more premium branding and starts – at least as of this writing — three thousand dollars cheaper. Still...it doesn't have that Mustang appeal.

