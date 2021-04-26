Today's Top Stories
Ford's New Super-Powerful SUV Is Almost Here, but It's Pricey

The performance and looks are impressive, but the price point won't beat out the main competition.

By Tyler Duffy
2021 ford mustang mach e gt available early fall 2021 closed course professional driver do not attempt
Eric Perry Photography

When it came time to name its first truly competitive electric car, Ford branded it the Mustang Mach-E. The name raised hackles, expanding "Mustang" to both an electric car and a crossover — but the electric crossover turned out pretty great. Now, two even more Mustang-y versions of it have arrived: the Mach-E GT and Mach-E GT Performance Edition.

The Mach-E GT will deliver 480 horsepower — the same figure as the gas-powered two-door Mustang Mach 1 — but with 600 lb-ft of torque, 180 lb-ft more than the Mach 1. It will offer 0-60 mph acceleration in just 3.8 seconds, nearly a half-second faster than the Mach 1's 4.2. Ford is targeting a range of 250 miles. We'd also venture to say it's the best-looking Mustang Mach-E variant, with the off-color black grille.

The Mach E-GT Performance Edition will have an additional 34 lb-ft of torque, for a total of 634 lb-ft. It will also boast some racier features like Brembo brakes, Pirelli summer tires and Ford's MagneRide damping system. The Mach E-GT Performance Edition will be faster from 0-60 mph — doing it in a claimed 3.5 seconds — but have less range, around 235 miles.

Ford also gave us the pricing information — and the Mustang Mach E-GT won't come cheap. Starting MSRP will be $61,000, which is $17,000 more than the base model. The Mach E-GT Performance Edition will check in at $66,000. Those numbers are before the potential federal tax credit — but that tax credit, as currently constituted, is non-refundable. So many buyers may get little or no money off.

For a little perspective: the top-spec Tesla Model 3 Performance is quicker in Ludicrous mode, offers more premium branding and starts – at least as of this writing — three thousand dollars cheaper. Still...it doesn't have that Mustang appeal.

