Thinking About Buying an Electric Car? Here's What You Should Ask Yourself First

The automotive world is going electric. In 2021, we'll finally start to see that move go mainstream. Electric cars won’t just be for early adopters driving Teslas; this year, you'll be able to walk into your local VW, GMC or Porsche dealer and buy one. It will be, without question, the best time there has been to buy an EV.

Well, at least until 2022 and beyond, when it should be even easier.

With all that in mind, you might be curious about buying electric — but not sure whether it’s the right decision yet. If that describes you, here are six questions you should ask yourself.