Ever heard of Colorado-based Rossmönster Vans? If not, well, they're worth looking up, as they produce some awesome camper vans featuring truly impressive custom woodworking. Now, looking to merge their craftsmanship with a more off-road capable alternative to camper vans, they've branched out and created Rossmönster Overland — and launched their first truck-based camper, the Baja.

The Baja design is fairly straightforward. The camper shell replaces the truck bed, while leaving the cab largely intact; a rear opening leads to a pass-through with leather seating and a full galley kitchen, including a fridge/freezer, induction cooktop and residential-sized sink.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A queen bed sits on top of the truck bed with an overhead skylight. The interior can sleep up to four passengers depending on the floor plan. There's a 30-gallon freshwater tank and either an outdoor shower or an interior wet bathroom, depending on the layout.

The Baja is ready to go off the grid with a 400-watt Zamp solar array, a lithium battery that can be monitored by Bluetooth and a 3,000-watt inverter. The exterior includes an awning, a table mount, customizable gear racks and LED light bars. It also comes with a Warn winch and an upgraded rear airbag suspension.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Currently, the Baja build is compatible with 2019 or newer Ford F-150, Ford F-250, Ram 2500, and Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra 2500 4x4 models with a 6.5-foot bed.

The introductory base price for a Baja build is $175,000, which can vary depending on the truck, floor plan and options. Reservations require a non-refundable $5,000 deposit, and builds take four weeks from the start of production.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io