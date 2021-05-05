Ever heard of Colorado-based Rossmönster Vans? If not, well, they're worth looking up, as they produce some awesome camper vans featuring truly impressive custom woodworking. Now, looking to merge their craftsmanship with a more off-road capable alternative to camper vans, they've branched out and created Rossmönster Overland — and launched their first truck-based camper, the Baja.
The Baja design is fairly straightforward. The camper shell replaces the truck bed, while leaving the cab largely intact; a rear opening leads to a pass-through with leather seating and a full galley kitchen, including a fridge/freezer, induction cooktop and residential-sized sink.
A queen bed sits on top of the truck bed with an overhead skylight. The interior can sleep up to four passengers depending on the floor plan. There's a 30-gallon freshwater tank and either an outdoor shower or an interior wet bathroom, depending on the layout.
The Baja is ready to go off the grid with a 400-watt Zamp solar array, a lithium battery that can be monitored by Bluetooth and a 3,000-watt inverter. The exterior includes an awning, a table mount, customizable gear racks and LED light bars. It also comes with a Warn winch and an upgraded rear airbag suspension.
Currently, the Baja build is compatible with 2019 or newer Ford F-150, Ford F-250, Ram 2500, and Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra 2500 4x4 models with a 6.5-foot bed.
The introductory base price for a Baja build is $175,000, which can vary depending on the truck, floor plan and options. Reservations require a non-refundable $5,000 deposit, and builds take four weeks from the start of production.