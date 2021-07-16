After several years without using the name on its compact pickup, Chevrolet has announced that it is reviving the Trail Boss name for the Chevy Colorado. But this time it will be a little bit different: Trail Boss will be the more affordable off-road package, designed for those who want a bit of the rugged flare without leveling up to the full-bore Colorado ZR2. And it will be installed on LT and Z71 trim Colorados at the dealer, not the factory.

What does the Trail Boss package include? It starts with a one-inch suspension lift, and also removes the front air dam and swaps in skid plates. You also get some ZR2-like appearance features, like black wheels and red tow hooks. In other words, the Colorado Trail Boss is more or less the Chevrolet equivalent of the GMC Canyon AT4.

The package will cost an additional $2,995 when added to LT Colorados, which start at $35,595; it'll run $2,895 when added to the higher Z71 trim, which begins at $39,195. Both versions will provide a significant discount over the ZR2, which starts at $45,395. If you don't really require the special long-travel dampers the ZR2 provides, the Trail Boss could be a compelling option.

Chevy incorporating the Trail Boss into the Colorado lineup is a no-brainer, as off-roading features are popular with volume buyers. It makes going one rung above the work truck feel a bit more special. We've seen very similar affordable off-roading plays from other truck manufacturers like Ram's new Backcountry trim for the 1500 and Toyota's Trail Edition Tacoma.

