The Toyota Tacoma is one of our favorite off-road vehicles. Earlier this year, the brand teased two new adventure-ready trims for the 2022 model year; now, however, we can actually tell you about them.

To be fair, the “new” trims are actually significant updates to previous ones: the top-of-the-line TRD Pro that's made for crazy off-roading; and the Trail edition, a more affordable off-road-ready option with some neat features for overlanding.

Both new Tacoma trucks go on sale in the fall of 2021. Toyota has not yet revealed pricing on either yet, but here's everything else you need to know about the upcoming changes.