Ram's New Truck Is Tailor-Made for Affordable Off-Road Fun

Ram's new package offers a badass appearance and serious off-road capability — at a bargain price.

By Tyler Duffy
2022 ram 1500 backcountry front 34
Stellantis

Truck buyers love both off-road capability and having rigs that look badass. But having both in earnest can get pricey, whether you're climbing up the trim levels or modifying the truck yourself on the aftermarket. But not always. Ram has just announced a new offering for 1500 buyers who want an off-road-ready truck straight from the dealer and don't want to level up to the Rebel trim or a full-on TRX. It's called the Backcountry Edition, and it will be available for the 2022 model year.

The 1500 Backcountry Edition will be based on the Ram 1500's Big Horn and Lone Star trims — one level up from the base Tradesman models. It will add a lot of functionality: the package includes the 4x4 off-road Group with tow hooks, skid plates, an electronic locking rear differential, off-road shocks, hill descent control and all-terrain tires. It also adds the Bed Utility Group with adjustable tie-downs, a bed extender, deployable bed step, bed lighting and a spray-in bed liner. All that should be enough for most Ram buyers who plan to head off the beaten path.

2022 ram 1500 backcountry front 34
Stellantis

Ram is also giving the 1500 Backcountry Edition some unique appearance features. There's ample black detailing, including black tu-tone paint, 18-inch black wheels, black badging, black exhaust tips, black headlamp bezels, black mirrors and black running boards. It also throws in a body-color grille surround and a body-color tonneau cover, for contrast.

The Backcountry edition, as noted, will be reasonably priced, starting at $40,085 (not including the mandatory $1,695 destination charge) — which is downright cheap by full-size truck standards and a bit less than the comparable Toyota Tundra Trail edition. Ram says the trucks will arrive sometime during Q3 of 2021.

