Today's Top Stories
1
What Has Powered Tesla's Rise? Will It Continue?
2
These Slip-On Vans Are Perfect for Summer
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Looking for a Luxury Watch? Start Here

Chevy's New Silverado Will Escalate the Pickup Truck Wars

A new version of the Silverado is on its way, and it may be the most surprising one yet.

By Tyler Duffy
chevy truck design
GM Design / Jacky Zhan

The once-seemingly-insane-sounding electric pickup wars are about to heat up, with Ford's F-150 EV, Rivian's R1T, GMC's Hummer EV SUT, the Tesla Cybertruck and niche endeavors like the Bollinger B1 and Lordstown Endurance all in the pipeline for the next few years. Of course, General Motors isn't one to let its competitors steal market share away, especially in the hyper-competitive truck categories — so it wasn't much of a surprise that, on Tuesday, Chevrolet officially announced it is joining the fray with an electric version of their iconic Silverado.

Related Stories
The Best All-Terrain Tires You Can Buy
The 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
This 800-HP Off-Road Chevy Is a Ford Raptor-Killer

Chevy wasn't expansive with the details, but there were some interesting tidbits to be found. The Silverado will be "designed from the ground up" to be an electric vehicle on GM's new EV platform. It will be built alongside GM's other EVs at their Factory Zero complex in the Detroit area. That's a different tack from Ford, which appear to have the EV sharing the line with the hybrid F-150. That could work to Ford's advantage in the immediate term with reduced upfront costs and customer appeal, but leave GM with more flexibility in the long term, particularly if EV costs come down.

Chevrolet also says that at least the top-trim electric Silverado will deliver "more than 400 miles of range on a full charge," which appears to be the limit of GM's Ultium EV platform. That would be enough range to compete with pretty much any EV inside or outside the truck segment (though, admittedly, still no match for the bladder-busting range of some internal combustion-powered full-size trucks).

No date was given for the Silverado's arrival. The Detroit News cites an industry forecaster, LMC Automotive, as predicting a late 2022 start for the electric Silverado. with a GMC-branded counterpart arriving in mid-2023. We also don't know how much the Silverado EV will cost, but given that the Hummer EV trucks will start at $80,000, we're guessing the Chevy will slide in below that.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Dutch Oven of Your Mom’s Dreams Is on Sale
This Sleek Camper Is Perfect for the Cybertruck
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Sonos's Next Speaker Could Hang On Your Wall
What You Need to Know About the New Land Cruiser
How to Plug Lightning Headphones into a Mac
10 Cars People Aren't Buying in 2021
Tudor's Awesome New Watches Caught Us Off Guard
This New Product Brings Pro-Level Recovery to All
Your Face Mask Design Could Be Worth $500,000
We Haven't Seen a Breitling Like This in Decades