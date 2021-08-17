Today's Top Stories
1
The Countach Is Making a Comeback..but Why Now?
2
Upgrade Your Trailside Coffee Routine
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Unwind This Summer with These Lord Jones Gumdrops

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Custom Toyota Tacoma Truck Camper Rig Is Cool as It Gets

A big name in Aussie truck campers delivers its take on an iconic American overlanding truck

By Tyler Duffy
tech roundup
Courtesy

You may not be familiar with them, but he Australian company Redarc Electronics has been building and powering off-the-grid camper rigs for more than 40 years. Now, they're showing off their first North American build — which just might be, perhaps, the ultimate Toyota Tacoma-based camper.

Related Stories
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: What You Need to Know
I Don’t Need a Tacoma, But I Damn Sure Want One
These 10 New Cars Hold Their Value the Best

Redarc used the Tacoma TRD Off-Road with the 3.5-liter V6, double cab and short bed as the base truck. Modifications for escaping civilization include an ICON 1.5-inch Add-a-Leaf suspension kit, Falken Wildpeak AT3 tires and a Warn VR10S winch.

Most Americans would probably fit a truck camper into the stock bed, preserving that ever-important Tacoma resale value — but Redarc swapped out the stock bed for an Aussie-style custom flatbed tray canopy. The camper rig adds an Alu-Cab Gen 3.1 expedition rooftop tent and shadow awning, a Front Runner Roof Rack, Rigid LED pods and a Rigid light bar. The setup also offers a 30-liter water tank, an ARB Zero Fridge and an ARB dual air compressor.

tech roundup
Courtesy

A key component is Redarc's impressive power setup. The rig uses Redarc's Manager 30 battery management system with two 120-Ah lithium-ion batteries that can work with the vehicle alternator, shore power or auxiliary solar power. Users can monitor and manage the power and water usage via RedVision displays on either side of the canopy or a smartphone app. Redarc also added a second dual battery system under the hood for powering auxiliary lighting and jump-starting the Tacoma on demand.

Redarc will debut its Tacoma build at Overland Expo Mountain West later this August. The rig will also appear at Overland Expo West, Overland Expo East and SEMA 2021 later this year. Sadly, this seems to be a one-off showcase for Redarc's suite of power solutions. There's no mention of any plans to start producing custom Tacoma rigs for American customers...but we'll keep dreaming.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
We Could Get Ford's Cool Off-Road Van
An Automatic Titanium Dive Watch for Just $500?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Dutch Oven Is $140 off
Everything We Know About the Mercedes EQG
Chevy's Wild New 'Vette May Get Ferrari-Like Tech
The Always Pan Folks Just Launched the Perfect Pot
This New Watch Celebrates India's Space Program
The iPhone 13: Everything We Know So Far
Nissan's New Z Finally Debuts Tomorrow
Check Out This Stunning Luxury Camping Trailer