Today's Top Stories
1
The Countach Is Making a Comeback..but Why Now?
2
Upgrade Your Trailside Coffee Routine
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Unwind This Summer with These Lord Jones Gumdrops

Camper Van Fans Take Heed: Ford's Raptor-Style Transit Van Could Come to America

Patent paperwork suggests Ford is thinking about it.

By Tyler Duffy
ford transit trail
Ford

Ford unveiled the Transit Trail in 2020. It offers off-roading upgrades such as Ford's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system with terrain modes and a mechanical limited-slip differential for better traction. It also looks the part, with SUV-like fender flares, body-cladding and a very F-150 Raptor-like "FORD" black grille.

Related Stories
Want to Rent a Camper Van? You Can. Here's How
This Bonkers 2-Story Camper Van Has an Elevator
Winnebago Has a New Tiny, Affordable Camper Van

The Transit Trail is a great option as the base for a custom camper van (or for the Amazon driver who wants to go full send on some back roads). It's not quite a Ford Transit Raptor, but it's as close to one as Ford is ever likely to sell.

The one downside of the Transit Trail is that it isn't sold in America; Ford designed it for the European market. But that may change. Ford doesn't comment on future productions, but according to Motor Trend, Ford has patented the Transit Trail design in the United States — which seems like a sign they are at least strongly considering a stateside Transit Trail.

Adding the Transit Trail for U.S. buyers would line up with what Ford has been doing elsewhere in the lineup. Ford has been adding similarly cool off-road trims — like the Explorer Timberline — to not primarily-off-road-focused vehicles. Ford has also been targeting the booming camper van market with the Transit, introducing "Adventure Prep" and "RV Prep" packages as well as new color and wheel options.

Having access to the Transit Trail would presumably be popular with custom off-road camper van builders. The Mercedes Sprinter 4x4 has been their preferred choice, with builders like Storyteller Overland also branching out to the AWD Transit. But a more capable off-pavement-going Transit with access to Ford's massive service network could provide a really compelling option for a base vehicle.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
We Love This Custom Off-Grid Tacoma Camper
An Automatic Titanium Dive Watch for Just $500?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Dutch Oven Is $140 off
Everything We Know About the Mercedes EQG
Chevy's Wild New 'Vette May Get Ferrari-Like Tech
The Always Pan Folks Just Launched the Perfect Pot
This New Watch Celebrates India's Space Program
The iPhone 13: Everything We Know So Far
Nissan's New Z Finally Debuts Tomorrow
Check Out This Stunning Luxury Camping Trailer