One of Our Favorite Off-Road Camper Vans Now Comes in Ford Transit Form

The Ford Transit, were you unaware, just so happens to be America's best-selling van. It now comes in all-wheel drive, which also means it's now more capable — and Alabama-based camper van builder Storyteller Overland, builder of the Sprinter 4x4-based Beast Mode, is taking advantage of that. They're now offering a Transit-based version of their entry-level Mode van, called the Mode LT.

The Mode LT uses a Transit with a 148-inch wheelbase and Ford's 3.5-liter turbocharged Ecoboost V6, which puts out 310 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Storyteller Overland describes the Mode LT as a capable enough off-roader; the AWD Transit, they say, is not for "rock crawling or hyper-aggressive off-roading." Still, it is capable enough for "leading you up to Tahoe for a weekend ski getaway or carrying you and your crew down a backcountry gravel road for a night of boondocking under the stars."

Storyteller Overland

The company does not have pictures of the Mode LT interior yet. However, it will sleep three passengers. Features like the Groove Lounge and the hidden interior Halo Shower system will carry over from the Mercedes version; the Mode LT will also offer a portable cassette toilet, a microwave, a refrigerator/freezer, a portable induction cooktop. Exterior amenities include a roof rack, a side mount ladder, a powered awning with dimmable LEDs and 90 watts of solar panels (which can be expanded to 600 watts).

Pricing for the Storyteller Overland Mode LT starts at $153,748, making it about $4,000 cheaper than their Classic Mode 4x4 with a Sprinter. Another advantage is that because the Mode LT is a Ford Transit, it has access to Ford's massive dealer network for servicing. Buyers can place orders at a Storyteller Overland dealer. The company says Mode LT vans will begin shipping in late 2021.

