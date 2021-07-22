Today's Top Stories
1
Gravity Glass, MagSafe Battery, Hyundai Elantra N
2
Upgrade Your Skincare Routine with Caldera + Lab
3
Introducing the First-Ever Gear Patrol Beer
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
This Is the Perfect Workout Recovery Drink

One of Our Favorite Off-Road Camper Vans Now Comes in Ford Transit Form

Storyteller Overland has a new entry-level model with a powerful Ford V6.

By Tyler Duffy
storyteller overland
Storyteller Overland

The Ford Transit, were you unaware, just so happens to be America's best-selling van. It now comes in all-wheel drive, which also means it's now more capable — and Alabama-based camper van builder Storyteller Overland, builder of the Sprinter 4x4-based Beast Mode, is taking advantage of that. They're now offering a Transit-based version of their entry-level Mode van, called the Mode LT.

Related Stories
This 4x4 Camper Van Can Be Your Off-Road Sanctuary
Buying a Camper Van? Here Are the Brands to Know
This Camper Van Has a Built-in Big Green Egg

The Mode LT uses a Transit with a 148-inch wheelbase and Ford's 3.5-liter turbocharged Ecoboost V6, which puts out 310 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Storyteller Overland describes the Mode LT as a capable enough off-roader; the AWD Transit, they say, is not for "rock crawling or hyper-aggressive off-roading." Still, it is capable enough for "leading you up to Tahoe for a weekend ski getaway or carrying you and your crew down a backcountry gravel road for a night of boondocking under the stars."

storyteller overland
Storyteller Overland

The company does not have pictures of the Mode LT interior yet. However, it will sleep three passengers. Features like the Groove Lounge and the hidden interior Halo Shower system will carry over from the Mercedes version; the Mode LT will also offer a portable cassette toilet, a microwave, a refrigerator/freezer, a portable induction cooktop. Exterior amenities include a roof rack, a side mount ladder, a powered awning with dimmable LEDs and 90 watts of solar panels (which can be expanded to 600 watts).

Pricing for the Storyteller Overland Mode LT starts at $153,748, making it about $4,000 cheaper than their Classic Mode 4x4 with a Sprinter. Another advantage is that because the Mode LT is a Ford Transit, it has access to Ford's massive dealer network for servicing. Buyers can place orders at a Storyteller Overland dealer. The company says Mode LT vans will begin shipping in late 2021.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Rapha Updated Its MTB Collection With Trippy Camo
Apple Watch Series 7: What We Know So Far
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Check Out These Insane Jeep Grand Wagoneer Builds
This 4x4 Camper Van Can Be Your Off-Road Sanctuary
An Affordable Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Alternative?
Everyone Obsesses Over These Traditional Loafers
The Best Phono Preamps Under $100
Porsche's Most Popular Model Just Got Better
This Montana Watch Is Unlike Most You've Seen
The RadRover 6 Plus Is Rad's Sexiest E-Bike Yet