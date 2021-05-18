Winnebago Has a New Tiny and Affordable Camper Van

Winnebago builds some of the best camper vans out there, like the pop-top Solis and the off-roading Revel. The company just unveiled a new model, the Solis Pocket, which will be entry-level and relatively affordable, delivering substantial functionality within a small, urban-friendly footprint.

The base van for the Solis Pocket is the Ram Promaster, with a 280 horsepower 3.6-liter V6 and a six-speed automatic transmission. The footprint should be quite manageable by camper van standards, 14 inches shorter and 1.1 inches narrower than a Ram 1500.

Winnebago Winnebago

Inside, the Solis Pocket sleeps up to three passengers. A two-person Murphy bed spreads out over the vehicle's rear, above a gated gear storage area. The dinette can convert into a sofa, a daybed, a settee loveseat or a bed for a third person. A kitchenette includes a refrigerator, a two-burner stove and an extendable prep table. The van also has a Truma VarioHeat climate system that offers "extended season capability." It also has 20-gallon fresh and grey water tanks and a 170-watt rooftop solar panel.

Perhaps the biggest difference between the Solis Pocket and the full-on Solis, besides the lack of a pop-top, is the bathroom situation. The Solis has a full wet bath, while the Solis Pocket only has a cassette toilet that stows away.

Winnebago says the Solis Pocket will start at $95,736. That's more than $10,000 cheaper than the Solis. The new camper van arrives in Fall 2021.

