For the last year, Ford and Ram have been battering each other with their Baja-ready, dinosaur-named super-pickups — the F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX. Naturally, we have been waiting for GM to respond in kind. Sadly, it doesn't appear that the Silverado or Sierra will be going that route anytime soon, but Chevy does have a new Silverado ZR2 — a full-size version of the popular Colorado ZR2 — arriving this fall.

This week, GM Authority is reporting a few more details about what the new Silverado ZR2 will look like. According to their report, the Silverado ZR2 will have Performance Group 3LT, building off Performance Group 2LT of the current LT Trail Boss. The Trail Boss 2LT includes an off-road suspension, hill descent control, skid plates, a heavy-duty air filter, a dual exhaust system, a two-speed transfer case and a two-inch suspension lift.

Like the Colorado ZR2, the Silverado version should receive some additional enhancements. Expect similar modified front and rear fascia for better approach and departure angles and an upgrade to the high-performance Multimatic DSSV dampers. As with the other ZR2, the Silverado version is likely to stick with the stock powertrain. GM's tried-and-true 6.2-liter V8 putting out 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque will be more than capable.

According to GM Authority, the Silverado ZR2 is also likely to get bigger tires than the LT Trail Boss. Spy shots showed a Silverado ZR2 prototype testing on 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory treads.

So, again, the upcoming Silverado ZR2 doesn't look like it will be a full-on Raptor/TRX retort from Chevy. But it will probably be quite popular with Silverado customers.

