Roofnest's New Falcon Pro Is the Pinnacle of Rooftop Tents

We here at Gear Patrol are big fans of rooftop tents. After all, car camping is one of the easiest ways to get out and explore this beautiful world of ours; adding a secure, mattress-equipped sleeping space that's high away from the cold ground and the hungry bears just makes it even better.

And when it comes to rooftop tents, few do it better than the folks over at Colorado-based Roofnest. Their lightweight car toppers are tough as hell, packed with features — and, of course, not bad to look at. Still, even by the company's standards, the new Roofnest Pro stands out from the crowd.

One glance at the deployed tent makes it clear what the biggest change is. Compared with the regular Falcon, there's significantly more interior space thanks to what the brand is calling its "U-bar" system, which pushes the aft part of the tent out further. This enables not just a roomier interior, but also means the side windows are twice as big as those on the Falcon; plus, it even now packs a skylight.

Courtesy

The innovations aren't just obvious from this view, though. The new sculpted aluminum shell is more aerodynamic than the flat shape of the stowed Falcon, but also provides room inside to leave bedding in the tent even when it's closed. The accessory channels on the side can support a rooftop load of up to 150 pounds when closed (and 75 pounds when open), so you can still carry mountain bikes or other gear atop your tent. And inside, there's two USB-powered LED light strips and a bevy of gear pockets, including a clear one you can slide your iPad into for movie watching.

Courtesy

At just 165 pounds, the Roofnest Pro is light enough to take on two people and still be well within the static load capacity of, say, a Subaru Outback Wilderness, let alone a more traditional SUV. If you order now, Roofnest will ship your Falcon Pro out in late October, so you'll have a little bit of anticipation — but on the flipside, you'll also save $200 off the full retail price of $4,195.

Falcon Pro Roofnest roofnest.com $3,995.00 SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io