Today's Top Stories
1
iPhone 13, Better iPads, Bigger Watches
2
This Panerai Is a First for the Brand
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
This Duffle Is Perfect for Your Next Adventure

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Honda's Tiny Camper Van Is Absolutely Adorable

Kei cars are super fun, even if they are not coming to America.

By Tyler Duffy
honda n van camper
Courtesy

The Honda N-Van is a practical and versatile Kei car van. Distinctive features include a load floor with seats that fold completely flat and a passenger side with no B-pillar to allow for easier loading into the cabin. As Motor1 first spotted, Honda did the natural thing with a cool van and converted it into a camper van. The brand will display the tiny N-Van camper at the Feeld Good Festival in Hokkaido in October.

Related Stories
The Gear You Absolutely Need for Car Camping
The Best Rooftop Cargo Boxes You Can Buy
Want to Rent a Camper Van? You Can. Here's How

Honda's conversion is a simple one. They take advantage of the flat floor with a mattress running the length of the cabin vertically. There are cargo compartments affixed to the roof and the side near the rear hatch. An awning extends the living space outside, and there's a roof rack for storing additional gear. It's just about all you need for a not especially tall party of one.

Like the idea of the N-Van camper but want something a little more fleshed out? Motortrend uncovered a modified N-Van camper from Japanese builder White House Camper. That version offers multiple floorplans and can incorporate a more elaborate mattress, a pop-top roof and even a small kitchenette with a sink and microwave. Want something even cuter? Honda built a mobile café N-Van concept earlier this year.

Honda won't be bringing the N-Van camper to the United States. There isn't much use case here for a tiny van 18.5 inches shorter than a Mini Cooper that packs 63 horsepower. An American equivalent would look more like Toyota's awesome TJ Cruiser van concept. That vehicle had a similar flat load floor and would have made for a super cool camper van. Though with a wheelbase approaching that of the 4Runner, it would hardly be considered tiny.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Ram Just Unleashed 3 Awesome New 1500 Pickups
The Storz and Bickel Mighty Gets a Mighty Upgrade
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Nissan May Have Just Confirmed a New GT-R
Your Next Watch Should Be a Solar-Powered Timex
The Best Dutch Oven Is $200 off
Why Do These Jeans Cost $700?
Honda's Best SUV Just Got Way More Rugged
These Specialized E-Bikes May Make You a Believer
VW Could Revive an Iconic Off-Road SUV Badge
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: What You Need to Know