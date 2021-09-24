Jeep Has a New Off-Road Wrangler That's Both Badass and Affordable

Last summer, Jeep unveiled the Xtreme Recon Package for the Wrangler Rubicon. The package added a 1.5-inch lift and 35-inch tires from the factory rather than going through the aftermarket. The move was an apparent response to Ford offering 35-inch tires with the Bronco's Sasquatch package. Jeep announced the package just before Bronco reviews were about to drop and tailored it to reclaim the Wrangler's best-in-class capability; Xtreme Recon gave the Jeep 33.6 inches of water fording to the Bronco's max 33.5 inches.

Now, you can get the Xtreme Recon package on the Wrangler for a lot cheaper. Jeep just announced it will be available on the 2022 Willy's Wrangler, a popular, heritage-inspired budget trim starting under $40,000 MSRP for the four-door. Xtreme Recon will be a $3,995 option.

The package for the Willy's includes 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires, a 1.5-inch suspension lift with uniquely-tuned shocks, 17-inch by 18-inch beadlock capable wheels, swing gate reinforcement, a 4.56:1 axle ratio and anti-lock four-wheel disc performance brakes. The Willy's Xtreme Recon gets best-in-class approach angle (47.4º), departure angle (40.4º), ground clearance (12.9 in) and water fording (33.6 in).

This package resolves a key pain point for the Wrangler against the Bronco. Ford is offering the off-road-oriented Sasquatch package on the cheapest base model. While before this, Jeep forced you to level up to the Rubicon to get a loaded up off-roader. Adding Xtreme Recon on the Willy's gives Wrangler buyers a more affordable option to get a lifted, loaded, badass-looking Wrangler from the factory. Viva fierce brand competition.

Alas, there is one catch. Xtreme Recon is only available on the Willy's with the eTorque 3.6-liter V6, which means you don't get the six-speed manual transmission as an option.

Jeep says it will begin taking orders for the 2022 Willy's Xtreme Recon in October 2021. Deliveries will start in December.

