As much as it pains us to admit it, the Chevrolet Camaro as we know it may not be much longer for this world. Rumors have been swirling for some time that Chevrolet's muscle car icon may be iced once the current generation runs its course — and those rumors intensified this week, when new reports began swirling that the final Camaros could arrive for the 2024 model year.

Still, there could be a couple surprises left for us along the way. According to these latest reports, which first reportedly surfaced in the form of private messages to the team at Lethal Garage and were then allegedly confirmed by sources speaking to Muscle Cars & Trucks, Chevrolet's product planners are currently working on the idea of seeing the sixth-generation 'Maro off with a so-called "Collector's Edition."

According to their sources, the 2024 Camaro Collector's Edition will largely be an appearance package, consisting of new badges, accent stripes, bodywork tweaks — possibly racy carbon-fiber add-ons — and mandatory yellow paint, perhaps in homage to the Bumblebee that helped inspire the current Camarossance back in 2007. Other rumors suggest the final 'Maros could perhaps benefit from performance upgrades as well, such as a more powerful version of the Camaro ZL1's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 tuned up to around 670 horsepower and 670 lb-ft of torque, carbon-ceramic brakes and a new rear wing.

One variant we're not likely to see before the sixth-generation 'Maro vanishes, however: a new Camaro Z/28. According to Motor Trend's anonymous source inside GM, one was indeed in the works, apparently packing the new C8 Corvette Z06's flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V8 and a manual gearbox — but it was axed. The closest we're likely to come to seeing one is the image at the top of this post, released by the GM Design Instagram page last week with little in the way of context but a clear resemblance to the fifth-generation Z/28 that won over hearts and minds almost a decade ago.



Sure, the automotive world's push towards electrification certainly plays a role in the Camaro's likely incipient extinction, as did a reported 2018 restructuring within the company that saw priorities realign, but the real blame lies — as is so often the case with cars being forced off into the sunset — with a lack of sales. While the current -generation Camaro started off strong, sales have flagged in recent years as Americans continue to flock to SUVs and trucks over sedans, coupes and convertibles. Not helping matters, of course: the controversial 2019 model year redesign that saw the handsome Camaro's face butchered so badly, GM was forced to try and walk it back with a re-redesign the following year.

Still, if we've learned one thing from the automotive world, it's that you can't keep a good nameplate down. The Camaro has come back from the dead before, and odds are good it'll do so again; granted, it may wind up being as something like an electric performance crossover, but you can bet the 2024 model year won't be the last time we see the name "Camaro" in Chevrolet showrooms.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io