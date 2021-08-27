Chevy Could Have One More Cool Camaro Update Coming

GM has an onslaught of new electric vehicles arriving. And the company at least intends to be EV-only by 2035 and carbon neutral by 2040. One casualty from that zero emissions movement may be the Chevy Camaro. The Camaro is certainly an American muscle car icon. But according to Automotive News, GM will end the car's production in 2024 and replace it with an electric performance sedan.

Chevy won't go all-in to update a Camaro that's soon departing from its lineup. But Motortrend, citing a GM source, suggests the high-performance Camaro ZL1 could get one more significant upgrade with componentry from the new and monstrous Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

The source is short on precise details about what the Camaro will get from the CT5-V Blackwing. But the suggestion is the new Camaro ZL1 would get a bump up to the 668 horsepower version of the 6.2-liter V8 (up from 650 hp in the current model). The Camaro ZL1 could also receive features like the latest GM Magna Ride suspension technology and the option for Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes. Presumably, Chevy would keep the manual transmission option since the current Camaro ZL1 and CT5-V Blackwing currently have one.

A revamped Camaro ZL1 won't quite be a new track-oriented, Corvette z06-powered Z/28 revival that some may have pined for. But it would be a fun send-off for the sixth-generation Camaro, which has had its compelling performance and value proposition dimmed a bit by the car's polarizing appearance — especially when compared to its main rival, the Ford Mustang.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io