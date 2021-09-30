Today's Top Stories
1
Dalal Elsheikh on Autonomous Car UX and Mobility
2
This Watch Will Pair with Your Entire Wardrobe
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Crush Your Fitness Goals with These Recovery Tight

Mini May Give Us a Thrilling New Car Next Month

Clear your calendars!

By Tyler Duffy
mini cooper
Mini

Earlier this week, Mini teased a major announcement coming in October over social media. The image claims what they are announcing will be thrilling. And the word "thrilling" is spelled out in a bigger font and all caps with underlining, in case you were underestimating the level of thrill awaiting you. The question is what Mini plans to thrill us with. The answer, alas, is probably not a production version of the Rocketman concept.

This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We know — from reports at least — that Mini plans to go electric by 2030. But plans have Mini debuting new gasoline vehicles through 2025. So the thrilling announcement need not be about an electric car.

Related Stories
The Future Electric Cars We're Most Excited About
VW Has a Wild Idea For Charging Electric Cars
6 Questions to Ask If You're Thinking About an EV

The front of the vehicle looks like a Mini hardtop. And the raccoon eyes and grille goatee from the recent facelift suggest the car is this generation Mini hardtop. But the headlights are on with beams pointing forward, which could indicate that the tease is for something new and out of camera shot.

One legitimately thrilling possibility would be a John Cooper Works hot hatch version of the Mini Electric. Mini did note last December that they were working on ideas to take their peppy, high-performance sub-brand electric. But Evo suspects that an electric JCW Mini would have to come on a future platform. And if Mini were working on what would amount to a BMW-powered electric hot hatch, one would think the teaser would lean into that more with some flared wheel arches or something hinting at electric propulsion.

If we had to guess at this stage, the thrilling announcement might be another not-quite-so-thrilling special edition of the Mini hardtop.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Genesis GV60 Will Have a Drift Mode
Look: Vans Vault Collabs With Nigel Cabourn
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
These Japanese Chef’s Knives Are on Sale
The Best Home and Design Drops of September 2021
Rolls-Royce's First EV Will Be Known As 'Spectre'
Daniel Craig's Suit Is Cool, OK?
Jeep's New Grand Cherokee Is Here at Last
Is Rolex Finally Making a Watch in Titanium?
The Best Cars for Installing Child Car Seats
The Next Toyota 4Runner: What You Need to Know