If you're looking for a pricey overlanding vehicle, there are plenty of options out there, from a carbon-fiber monocoque Earthromer to a plush, meticulously rebuilt Land Rover Defender. But for those looking for something a bit more extroverted, there's another option: a personal recreational tank.



Hemmings, as CarBuzz first spotted, is auctioning a 2020 Howe & Howe Ripsaw EV3-F4 personal recreational tank. Maine-based Howe & Howe specializes in building mostly crewless track vehicles for military and law enforcement use. But this is the civilian passenger version.

Hemmings Hemmings

The Ripsaw packs a 6.6-liter Duramax Turbodiesel V8 engine custom-tuned by Pacific Performance Engineering to put out 800 horsepower and 1,500 lb-ft of torque. That engine pairs with a five-speed Allison 1000 extreme-duty transmission. It weighs around 10,000 lbs and has 20 inches of ground clearance. The manufacturer says it will hit a top speed of 60 mph, making it the fastest dual-track vehicle in the world. Fuel economy for this beast is not listed, though that may not be a worry with a 64-gallon tank.



With an air-sprung suspension and gull-wing doors, the cabin is more luxurious than one would anticipate in a tank. The vehicle seats up to four passengers with heated and cooled Recaro seats up front and leather seats in the rear. And there's no overwrought control panel with a sea of government plastic switches. Howe & Howe locates all of the controls on two 12-inch touchscreens.



This 2020 Howe & Howe Ripsaw EV3-F4, one of six four-seater versions in existence, has just 98 miles on the odometer. The asking price on the listing is $605,000. The highest bid as of this writing is $525,000. If you're looking for something called a Tank that is a bit more modest, Rezvani can hook you up with a modified Jeep Wrangler for about one-third of the price.



