Today's Top Stories
1
Why Getting Swole Isn't Always the Point
2
This Watch Will Pair with Your Entire Wardrobe
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Crush Your Fitness Goals with These Recovery Tight

This Insane $600,000 Luxury Tank Could Be Your Ultimate Overlander

For those who prefer their extravagant overlanders on the aggro side.
By Tyler Duffy
howe and howe ripsaw
Hemmings

If you're looking for a pricey overlanding vehicle, there are plenty of options out there, from a carbon-fiber monocoque Earthromer to a plush, meticulously rebuilt Land Rover Defender. But for those looking for something a bit more extroverted, there's another option: a personal recreational tank.

Hemmings, as CarBuzz first spotted, is auctioning a 2020 Howe & Howe Ripsaw EV3-F4 personal recreational tank. Maine-based Howe & Howe specializes in building mostly crewless track vehicles for military and law enforcement use. But this is the civilian passenger version.

howe and howe ripsaw
Hemmings
howe and howe ripsaw
Hemmings

The Ripsaw packs a 6.6-liter Duramax Turbodiesel V8 engine custom-tuned by Pacific Performance Engineering to put out 800 horsepower and 1,500 lb-ft of torque. That engine pairs with a five-speed Allison 1000 extreme-duty transmission. It weighs around 10,000 lbs and has 20 inches of ground clearance. The manufacturer says it will hit a top speed of 60 mph, making it the fastest dual-track vehicle in the world. Fuel economy for this beast is not listed, though that may not be a worry with a 64-gallon tank.

Related Stories
Buying a Camper Van? Here Are the Brands to Know
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: What You Need to Know
Toyota Built the Ultimate Tacoma Camping Trailer

With an air-sprung suspension and gull-wing doors, the cabin is more luxurious than one would anticipate in a tank. The vehicle seats up to four passengers with heated and cooled Recaro seats up front and leather seats in the rear. And there's no overwrought control panel with a sea of government plastic switches. Howe & Howe locates all of the controls on two 12-inch touchscreens.

This 2020 Howe & Howe Ripsaw EV3-F4, one of six four-seater versions in existence, has just 98 miles on the odometer. The asking price on the listing is $605,000. The highest bid as of this writing is $525,000. If you're looking for something called a Tank that is a bit more modest, Rezvani can hook you up with a modified Jeep Wrangler for about one-third of the price.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Seiko Is Leveraging Its Great Chronograph History
Apple Sneakers? Yes, Apple Sneakers
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Dyson Might Be Releasing a Robot Vacuum in the US
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R: Our Best Look Yet
Apple's Next-Gen MacBooks Will Be Game-Changers
What You Need to Prep a Week's Worth of Food
Old MacBook Pro's Battery Bad? Apple Might Fix It
Look: Todd Snyder and L.L. Bean's "Upta Camp"
Honda's New Civic Si Could Be Here by November
Grab the Cool Face Mask Many F1 Teams Use