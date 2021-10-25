Today's Top Stories
1
VanMoof V: the Brand's Fastest eBike Ever
2
This Watch Will Pair with Your Entire Wardrobe
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Get Ahead of Holiday Shopping with Backcountry

Toyota and Porsche Could Build a New MR2, Wild Rumor Suggests

It doesn't sound entirely implausible.

By Tyler Duffy
mr2
Toyota

Not all that long ago, Toyota relaunched the GR Supra to great fanfare. Still, at least a small segment of enthusiasts have been clamoring for Toyota to revive another sports car: the MR2. Toyota's mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive, two-seater sports car went out of production in 2007.

But according to a Japanese rumor, the MR2 may be in line for a return — with the help of some unexpected friends.

Related Stories
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: What You Need to Know
2022 Toyota Tundra Review: All-New, Better for It
This Watch Is Made from an Original Porsche

Motor1 found a report on the Japanese site Spyder7 claiming that Toyota is looking to partner with Porsche or Lotus on a new MR2. The vehicle would stick the rear mid-engine layout and be powered by either a 2.8-liter or 3.0-liter V6 PHEV that puts out 345 to 395 hp. Spyder7 says the new MR2 would resemble Toyota's Alessandro Volta concept and would come in a bit pricier than the Supra with a base price above $50,000 and arrive in 2024.

A Porsche x Toyota PHEV sports car collab sounds incredibly cool; indeed, it's arguably — dare we say it — cooler than partnering with BMW on the Supra. But Toyota is pretty much the most rational, conservative automaker out there regarding product planning. And even if someone at Toyota wanted to do this, one could see it being a hard sell.

Very few people buy two-seater sports cars, and Toyota already has two, with the new GR86 and the Supra. Toyota also has the GR Yaris in other markets and may have a Corolla-based hot hatch coming too. It's hard to see where another impractical Toyota sports car would fit in unless the company plans to race it.

However, the Supra has not been a tremendous sales dynamo since it debuted. There has been some speculation that the automaker may drop it from the lineup rather than make it a hybrid by Toyota's self-imposed 2025 deadline. Porsche could be interested in an entry-level PHEV version of the 718 to run alongside the electric model. A mutually beneficial collaboration between the two brands that yields a new MR2 sometime this decade is not inconceivable.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Mazda's Next Miata Should Be Ideal
A. Lange & Söhne's Zeitwerk Honeygold Lumen Watch
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 2023 Ford Ranger: Everything You Need to Know
Two Dyson V8 Models Are on Sale Today
Ford Now Has 2 Cool New Broncos Coming Next Year
Toyota Leak May Reveal a Fancy New Tundra Trim
This Popular Boot is Back in Three New Colors
Grab the Cool Face Mask Many F1 Teams Use
Patek Just Dropped the Ultimate Green-Dial Watch
Can Auto Shocks Turn You Into a Mountain Bike Pro?