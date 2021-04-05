Toyota's New GR 86 Is Fresh, Fun and a Little Bit Faster

Common sense would seem to dictate that the Toyota 86 and its Subaru BRZ twin are the sorts of cars that really shouldn't exist in the third decade of the 21st Century. The buying public is obsessed with pickup trucks and crossovers and SUVs, with coupes selling in mere handfuls compared to their past success. Electric motors and battery packs are replacing internal-combustion engines and gas tanks. Performance (and success) is increasingly measured in terms of quantifiable stats — power, acceleration, lateral g-forces — rather than hard-to-analyze factors like "involvement" and "pleasure."

Yet, in spite all that — or perhaps in glorious defiance of it — Toyota and Subaru have once again joined forces to create a lightweight, affordable sports car that prioritizes driving enjoyment above all else.

Subaru revealed their version, the 2022 BRZ, first, taking the wraps off it late last year. Now, it's Toyota's turn. And while the 2022 GR 86 won't be much of a surprise to anyone who's seen the Subaru version, it should still be a hoot to drive. Here's what we know so far.