Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe with These Picks
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Two Creatives on Their Journeys to Sustainability

Porsche Just Unleashed 2 Sexy-Looking (and Beastly) New Taycans

Same power and acceleration as the Audi RS 6 Avant, and it doesn't use a drop of gas.

By Tyler Duffy
porsche taycan gts
Porsche

It's probably no surprise to hear that Porsche is steadily fleshing out the model tree of its electric car, the Taycan. And the EV's variants track those from the rest of the Porsche lineup: We've had the high-performance Taycan Turbo and Turbo S models, the mid-level 4S, and both RWD and AWD riffs on the base model. Now, at the L.A. Auto Show, Porsche is unveiling a new Taycan, the GTS — which will be available in sedan and Sport Turismo (wagon) versions.

taycan gts
Porsche
taycan cross turismo
Porsche

Porsche describes its GTS trims as "the optimal combination of performance and luxury, without sacrificing everyday usability." What GTS means in practice is a Goldilocks trim that's a cut above the base models, without getting quite as aggressive (or expensive) as the Turbo trim.

Related Stories
Could Toyota and Porsche Build a New MR2?
The Porsche 911 Off-Roader of Your Dreams Is Here
The Best Winter and Snow Tires You Can Buy

The Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo employ a dual-motor setup with a smaller permanent magnet single-speed motor up front and a larger permanent magnet rear motor with a two-speed transmission. Their combined output is up to 590 horsepower with launch control, a little bit beyond halfway between the Taycan 4S (462 hp) and the Taycan Turbo (670 hp). If you're comparing the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo to other hot wagons, it's one horsepower off the Audi RS 6 Avant.

Both Taycan GTS variants come standard with a 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus and Porsche's 800-volt architecture. Porsche did not mention range for the Taycan GTS, but both cars can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and fast charge from 5-80 percent in 22.5 minutes.

Porsche says the Taycan GTS will have bespoke calibration and tuning. And the Porsche Electric Sport Sound — should you choose to deploy it — is deeper and louder than in other cars. Plus, if you weren't a fan of the body cladding on the Taycan Cross Turismo, you're in luck; there's no such cladding on the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, and the rear spoiler is body color.

porsche taycan gts
Porsche

The Taycan GTS will start at $131,400 for the sedan and $133,300 for the Sport Turismo. Neither price includes Porsche's mandatory $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee. Taycan GTS models are ready to order now, and Porsche says deliveries will start during Q2 2022.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Audi's Coolest Car May Have a Major Change Coming
This High-Tech Recovery Product Is $200+ Off
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Timex x Todd Snyder Q Blackout Watch
How to Start Living Out of Your Pickup Truck
The Best MVMT Watches
The 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
Harry Styles Has a Nail and Skincare Brand
Meet Mazda's All-New, Subaru-Battling SUV
Hamilton's New Watch Is Not for the Faint of Wrist
4 Good Reasons for Audi to Buy McLaren