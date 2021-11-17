It's probably no surprise to hear that Porsche is steadily fleshing out the model tree of its electric car, the Taycan. And the EV's variants track those from the rest of the Porsche lineup: We've had the high-performance Taycan Turbo and Turbo S models, the mid-level 4S, and both RWD and AWD riffs on the base model. Now, at the L.A. Auto Show, Porsche is unveiling a new Taycan, the GTS — which will be available in sedan and Sport Turismo (wagon) versions.



Porsche Porsche

Porsche describes its GTS trims as "the optimal combination of performance and luxury, without sacrificing everyday usability." What GTS means in practice is a Goldilocks trim that's a cut above the base models, without getting quite as aggressive (or expensive) as the Turbo trim.



The Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo employ a dual-motor setup with a smaller permanent magnet single-speed motor up front and a larger permanent magnet rear motor with a two-speed transmission. Their combined output is up to 590 horsepower with launch control, a little bit beyond halfway between the Taycan 4S (462 hp) and the Taycan Turbo (670 hp). If you're comparing the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo to other hot wagons, it's one horsepower off the Audi RS 6 Avant.



Both Taycan GTS variants come standard with a 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus and Porsche's 800-volt architecture. Porsche did not mention range for the Taycan GTS, but both cars can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and fast charge from 5-80 percent in 22.5 minutes.



Porsche says the Taycan GTS will have bespoke calibration and tuning. And the Porsche Electric Sport Sound — should you choose to deploy it — is deeper and louder than in other cars. Plus, if you weren't a fan of the body cladding on the Taycan Cross Turismo, you're in luck; there's no such cladding on the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, and the rear spoiler is body color.



Porsche

The Taycan GTS will start at $131,400 for the sedan and $133,300 for the Sport Turismo. Neither price includes Porsche's mandatory $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee. Taycan GTS models are ready to order now, and Porsche says deliveries will start during Q2 2022.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io