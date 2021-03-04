The Porsche Taycan is, above all else, a statement of intent. It's living proof (so to speak) that Porsche is serious about staying not just relevant in a new automotive world dominated by electric vehicles, but that it intends to try and reign over that world much as it has over the internal-combustion sports car (and sporty car) ecosystem.

Of course, if there's one thing Porsche well does besides making some of the most involving cars in any class, it's find new ways to crank out variants and versions of said cars. Since the car launched a bit more than a year ago, Porsche has rolled out one new trim level after another, starting from the top-dog Turbo and Turbo S and by now working down to the regular entry-level Taycan.

Now, however, Porsche is adding a second body style to the Taycan — one that seems likely to make it way more appealing for many people. Meet the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.