This Rooftop Tent Is Made for Overlanding Dominance

Roofnest's new Condor Overland trades in plastic for heavy lightweight metal.

By Will Sabel Courtney
roofnest condor overland rooftop tent
Roofnest

Here at Gear Patrol, we're something of evangelists for rooftop tents. Well, rather, we've become evangelists, in no small part due to a renewed appreciation for car camping and other forms of Getting Away From It All that became a lifeline to sanity during the sketchiest months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, those out there who fancy themselves overlanders might have found themselves wanting something a little sturdier to throw on top of their Land Cruisers — if as much for appearances as for an actual need for a burlier tent.

Well, lucky for those folks, the crew at Colorado-based Roofnest have whipped up something that looks extra-cool atop an off-roader: the new Roofnest Condor Overland rooftop tent.

The 165-lb Condor Overland's exterior is constructed from aluminum, helping it better withstand whatever impacts wind up thrown at it (hail, pouncing mountain lions, lava bombs). Like many other Roofnest products, it also includes accessory channels on the side that you can use to mount crossbars atop the tent that can handle up to 100 pounds when the tent is closed, and even up to 40 pounds when it's swung open.

Inside, as you'll find in other Roofnests, there's a 2.5-inch thick foam mattress large enough to sleep two adults comfortably (or a third person if you don't mind spooning). There's also a skylight that zips open to let in the moonlight, as well as an LED light strip in case it's not cooperating.

roofnest tent
Roofnest

Oh, and in case you weren't already salivating, here's something to sweeten the pot: as part of Roofnest's Cyber Monday Week sales extravaganza, the Condor Overland is $300 cheaper than it'll be the rest of the time.

Roofnest Condor Overland
roofnest.com
$3,295.00
SHOP NOW

SHOP NOW

