Huckberry Bought a 1985 Land Cruiser FJ60 on Bring a Trailer to Give It Away

Of the many, many 4x4 SUVs that have come out throughout the years, few are as iconic and time-tested as the Toyota Land Cruiser. Standing shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Land Rover and Jeep, the Land Cruiser has solidified itself amongst the greatest of the off-road pantheon of vehicles. Unfortunately, some of the coolest and most lauded models, like the FJ60 from the mid-1980s, are extremely hard to come by in good condition. And that makes Huckberry's Holy Grail Giveaway all the more enticing, as one lucky winner will drive off in a 1985 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 (which Huckberry bought exclusively to give away).
Put together in collaboration with online auction house Bring a Trailer, this unmissable opportunity to own one of the greatest overlanders ever built is also an extremely simple one. All you have to do is spend $75 or more in Huckberry's store and you're granted a single entry. Place more orders of that same value or more, and you get more entries. It's as simple as that. However, the giveaway is only running for a limited time — coming to a close at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific) on December 12, this Sunday.
So what do you get, you might ask? For starters, this '85 FJ60 — widely considered one of the more classic models — is in exceptionally good condition, especially for a vehicle with a few decades of history. That includes the original factory six-cylinder engine (with its four-speed manual transmission) with only 88,000 miles on the odometer, a bevy of stock parts (including the suspension and interior features) and a 4x4 drivetrain that's plenty capable off-road but isn't entirely impractical for city driving.
As if that's not enough, this Cruiser also comes loaded to the gills with $5,000 of adventure-focused gear. That includes but is not limited to: a Front Runner roof rack, a suite of Yeti gear (a hard-sided cooler, waterproof duffel and a pint glass), Zeus portable jump-starter, Coleman camp stove, and even Maxtrax (to help you get out of sand, mud and the like). All told, the entire package is valued at roughly $50,000. To help get you on the road toward winning this magnificent adventure rig package, we've pulled a few things you can buy from Huckberry's store that will instantly grant you an entry to the contest. And remember: the giveaway ends this Sunday, so you'll want to act quickly.