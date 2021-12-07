Huckberry Bought a 1985 Land Cruiser FJ60 on Bring a Trailer to Give It Away

Of the many, many 4x4 SUVs that have come out throughout the years, few are as iconic and time-tested as the Toyota Land Cruiser. Standing shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Land Rover and Jeep, the Land Cruiser has solidified itself amongst the greatest of the off-road pantheon of vehicles. Unfortunately, some of the coolest and most lauded models, like the FJ60 from the mid-1980s, are extremely hard to come by in good condition. And that makes Huckberry's Holy Grail Giveaway all the more enticing, as one lucky winner will drive off in a 1985 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 (which Huckberry bought exclusively to give away).

Put together in collaboration with online auction house Bring a Trailer, this unmissable opportunity to own one of the greatest overlanders ever built is also an extremely simple one. All you have to do is spend $75 or more in Huckberry's store and you're granted a single entry. Place more orders of that same value or more, and you get more entries. It's as simple as that. However, the giveaway is only running for a limited time — coming to a close at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific) on December 12, this Sunday.

If the truck itself isn’t enough, it also comes loaded to the gills with $5,000 of adventure-focused gear. That includes but is not limited to: a Front Runner roof rack, a suite of Yeti gear (a hard-sided cooler, waterproof duffel and a pint glass), Zeus portable jump-starter, Coleman camp stove, and even Maxtrax (to help you get out of sand, mud and the like). Huckberry

So what do you get, you might ask? For starters, this '85 FJ60 — widely considered one of the more classic models — is in exceptionally good condition, especially for a vehicle with a few decades of history. That includes the original factory six-cylinder engine (with its four-speed manual transmission) with only 88,000 miles on the odometer, a bevy of stock parts (including the suspension and interior features) and a 4x4 drivetrain that's plenty capable off-road but isn't entirely impractical for city driving.

As if that's not enough, this Cruiser also comes loaded to the gills with $5,000 of adventure-focused gear. That includes but is not limited to: a Front Runner roof rack, a suite of Yeti gear (a hard-sided cooler, waterproof duffel and a pint glass), Zeus portable jump-starter, Coleman camp stove, and even Maxtrax (to help you get out of sand, mud and the like). All told, the entire package is valued at roughly $50,000. To help get you on the road toward winning this magnificent adventure rig package, we've pulled a few things you can buy from Huckberry's store that will instantly grant you an entry to the contest. And remember: the giveaway ends this Sunday, so you'll want to act quickly.

