Here's Our Best Look Yet at Aston Martin's Final V12 Vantage

The last 12-cylinder Vantage should be one for the history books.

By Will Sabel Courtney
aston martin v12 vantage old and new
Aston Martin

As much as it pains us to admit it, there's no denying that the V12 engine is on its way to extinction. Actually, it's been on that path for a while; as carmakers have found new ways to squeeze more and more power from smaller engines and governments have imposed new environmental standards on vehicles that favor lower-displacement (which usually means fewer cylinders) motors, the number of 12-cylinder engines found in the new car market has dwindled.

Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW, for example, have all but canned their V12 production; Bentley is poised to end production of its W12 soon as it pushes towards an all-electric future, and Aston Martin is likewise moving to sunset its V12 powerplants as it reduces (but not eliminates) its dependence on gas-powered engines.

But, as Djimon Hounsou said in Gladiator...not yet. Not yet. Before sending off the V12 and the current-generation Vantage sports car, Aston Martin is combining those two great tastes into a Reese's peanut butter cup of automotive performance: a new Aston Martin V12 Vantage.

The carmaker first teased the new 12-pot-powered speed machine at the start of the month; now, they're doing so again with a shadowy image of the car's front, presenting it ahead of the last two V12-powered Vantages the company built.

aston martin v12 vantage old and new
Enhance.
Aston Martin

This won't be the first time the gang from Gaydon has squeezed a 12-pot into their compact sports car's engine bay; they already did so for the V12 Speedster, a Vantage-derived open-top beast of a car. But while that car carries a near-seven-figure pricetag and exists in super-limited quantities (just 88 are being made), the V12 Vantage should be significantly more affordable and available — at least, by Aston Martin standards. We'll know when the car debuts in 2022.

