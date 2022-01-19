Lamborghini’s Wild Off-Road Supercar Seems Bound for Production

Back in 2019, Lamborghini unveiled the Huracan Sterrato concept. It was Lamborghini's Huracan Evo sports car — packing that delicious 5.2-liter V10 pushing out 631 horsepower — modified for off-road duty with features like a skid plate, a wider track, a lifted suspension and a re-tuned all-wheel drive system. It wasn't a Rubicon Trail-conquering rock crawler, but it sounded like an epic rally car.

The Huracan Sterrato was profoundly antithetical — Lamborghinis can be profoundly uncomfortable over even mildly rough pavement, and Lambo already has an SUV, the Urus — but it was indisputably awesome. The only trouble was, the Huracan Sterrato was only a concept (albeit a functional one). But now it seems like Lamborghini may be preparing to put it into production.



In October, Lamborghini filed a trademark application for the name "Huracan Sterrato" in Europe. Then this week, spy shots emerged of a Huracan undergoing winter testing with a telltale lifted suspension and roof rack combination. In addition, rumors suggest that Lamborghini could unveil the Huracan Sterrato later this year with a limited production run of around 1,000 units. The run would necessarily be limited, as Lamborghini is expected to retire the Huracan by 2024. (It's hard to think of a more fun send-off for the sports car than a bonkers off-road version.)



The Lamborghini Huracan is not the only sports car that Volkswagen Group is considering going the off-road route with. Porsche has been spotted testing what appears to be a production off-road-oriented 911, a nod to the Safari 911s that have become popular with Porsche resto-modders. Is this set to be a new trend? We sure hope so.



LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io