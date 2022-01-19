Today's Top Stories
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
Two Creatives on Their Journeys to Sustainability
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
Hublot's Latest Is an Homage to Aspen Snowmass

Lamborghini’s Wild Off-Road Supercar Seems Bound for Production

Evidence is mounting.

By Tyler Duffy
lamborghini huracan sterrato concept
Lamborghini

Back in 2019, Lamborghini unveiled the Huracan Sterrato concept. It was Lamborghini's Huracan Evo sports car — packing that delicious 5.2-liter V10 pushing out 631 horsepower — modified for off-road duty with features like a skid plate, a wider track, a lifted suspension and a re-tuned all-wheel drive system. It wasn't a Rubicon Trail-conquering rock crawler, but it sounded like an epic rally car.

The Huracan Sterrato was profoundly antithetical — Lamborghinis can be profoundly uncomfortable over even mildly rough pavement, and Lambo already has an SUV, the Urus — but it was indisputably awesome. The only trouble was, the Huracan Sterrato was only a concept (albeit a functional one). But now it seems like Lamborghini may be preparing to put it into production.

In October, Lamborghini filed a trademark application for the name "Huracan Sterrato" in Europe. Then this week, spy shots emerged of a Huracan undergoing winter testing with a telltale lifted suspension and roof rack combination. In addition, rumors suggest that Lamborghini could unveil the Huracan Sterrato later this year with a limited production run of around 1,000 units. The run would necessarily be limited, as Lamborghini is expected to retire the Huracan by 2024. (It's hard to think of a more fun send-off for the sports car than a bonkers off-road version.)

The Lamborghini Huracan is not the only sports car that Volkswagen Group is considering going the off-road route with. Porsche has been spotted testing what appears to be a production off-road-oriented 911, a nod to the Safari 911s that have become popular with Porsche resto-modders. Is this set to be a new trend? We sure hope so.

