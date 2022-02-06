Rolls-Royce's Famous Lady Is Getting a Makeover for 2022

If you sat down to make a list of the most iconic automotive hood ornaments...let's face it, Rolls-Royce's Spirit of Ecstasy would probably be pretty damn high on the list. The Flying Lady has been adorning the prow of the cars chosen by brides, royals and titans of industry for more than a century. In fact, the carmaker registered her design as the intellectual property of Rolls-Royce exactly 111 years ago today, on February 6th, 1911 — making her older than the RMS Titanic.

But most icons don't endure through sheer obstinacy; they shift and adapt to the times, all without losing their essence. So with Rolls-Royce, like its fellow British luxury brands (and most of the rest of the automotive world) shifting towards electrification, the Spirit of Ecstasy is changing with the times to become more aerodynamic.

And more athletic, to boot. While the old version was bent over at the waist with feet together, as though trying to sip from a middle school water fountain a bit too short for her, the 2022 ornament now stands with one foot in front of the other, charging boldly into the breeze like a post-opulent Athena into battle. Her head rides lower, as well, with the ornament now standing 3.26 inches tall — two-thirds of an inch lower than before.

The new ornament's slippery form will help the likes of the upcoming Spectre EV — which boasts a coefficient of drag of 0.26, low for a Roller (if a bit high for an EV) — eke out as much range as possible from every charge. And even if most owners probably won't be driving far enough to deplete the battery — they have planes and yachts for that kind of travel — anything that helps stave off range anxiety is sure to be much appreciated.

