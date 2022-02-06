Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
Winter Is No Match for On's Winter Running Kit
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
These Timepieces Are Perfect for Travel

Rolls-Royce's Famous Lady Is Getting a Makeover for 2022

The Spirit of Ecstacy gets more aerodynamic...but no less elegant.

By Will Sabel Courtney
rolls royce spirit of ecstasy hood ornament new for 2022
Rolls-Royce

If you sat down to make a list of the most iconic automotive hood ornaments...let's face it, Rolls-Royce's Spirit of Ecstasy would probably be pretty damn high on the list. The Flying Lady has been adorning the prow of the cars chosen by brides, royals and titans of industry for more than a century. In fact, the carmaker registered her design as the intellectual property of Rolls-Royce exactly 111 years ago today, on February 6th, 1911 — making her older than the RMS Titanic.

But most icons don't endure through sheer obstinacy; they shift and adapt to the times, all without losing their essence. So with Rolls-Royce, like its fellow British luxury brands (and most of the rest of the automotive world) shifting towards electrification, the Spirit of Ecstasy is changing with the times to become more aerodynamic.

Related Story
What Are Rolls-Royce's Black Badge Cars, Exactly?

And more athletic, to boot. While the old version was bent over at the waist with feet together, as though trying to sip from a middle school water fountain a bit too short for her, the 2022 ornament now stands with one foot in front of the other, charging boldly into the breeze like a post-opulent Athena into battle. Her head rides lower, as well, with the ornament now standing 3.26 inches tall — two-thirds of an inch lower than before.

The new ornament's slippery form will help the likes of the upcoming Spectre EV — which boasts a coefficient of drag of 0.26, low for a Roller (if a bit high for an EV) — eke out as much range as possible from every charge. And even if most owners probably won't be driving far enough to deplete the battery — they have planes and yachts for that kind of travel — anything that helps stave off range anxiety is sure to be much appreciated.

Related Story
It's 2022. Can You Take a Road Trip in an EV?
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Two Black-Owned Spirit Brands Made One Epic Rum
The Complete Buying Guide to Dyson Vacuums
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Check Out Indian's New Cool-Looking Scout Rogue
Mercedes May Drop 2 Fancy New SUVs This Year
This Ford Patent Could Help Save the Manuals
Ferrari's SUV Debuts in 2022. Here's What to Know
This High-Tech Recovery Product Is $300 Off
Airstream's New Camping Trailer Sounds Amazing
Porsche May Be Building the 911 You Really Want
Why the Carhartt Detroit Jacket Is a Classic