Today's Top Stories
1
Improve Your Home Office Ergonomics in Four Steps
2
Elevate Your Sweat Sessions with Cellucor’s P6
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
This Ergonomic Chair You’ll Actually Want to Show

Mercedes-Benz Has a Fancy New Limited-Edition G-Wagen Just for Us

A cut above the standard, run-of-the-mill G-Class.

By Tyler Duffy
mercedes g class edition 550
Mercedes-Benz

The chip shortage and supply chain issues have created havoc throughout the automotive industry. One manufacturer hit hard was Mercedes-Benz, which had to put several models on hiatus for 2022, particularly those that used the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. For a while, it looked like the V8-only G-Class would be entirely shelved for 2022. But Mercedes found a way to build some — and the G-Wagen is even getting a fancy special edition.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The special edition is called Edition 550, which, not surprisingly, is based on the base model G 550 SUV that makes 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. Buyers may select one of three G Manufaktur colors: Jupiter Red, Arabian Gray and Moonlight White. The vehicles feature contrasting black bumpers and fender flares instead of the standard body-color ones. They can be optioned with luxury features like two-tone Nappa leather upholstery, active multi-contour seats and carbon-fiber trim.

mercedes benz edition 550 badge
Mercedes-Benz
mercedes benz edition 550 interior
Mercedes-Benz

Edition 550 G-Wagens feature special badging behind the front wheel well and on the passenger-side dashboard on the interior. Per the badging, the Edition 550 G-Wagens will have a limited run of 200 units.

Mercedes-Benz did not mention pricing for the Edition 550 G-Wagen, but we would guess it will be a fair bit above the base price for the G550, which starts at $131,750. The G Manufaktur paint colors alone are a $6,500 option on the G-Class á la carte. Mercedes also did not mention when you'll be able to order one.

Related Stories
The Best All-Terrain Tires You Can Buy
The Best Cars You Can Buy in 2022
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Buffalo Trace’s New Bourbon Is a Do-Good Whiskey
Tyler, The Creator Won't Stop Creating
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What to Expect at Next Week's Big Apple Event
The Rivian R1T and R1S Get a Lot More Expensive
Save 27% on Bowflex's Clever Adjustable Dumbbells
Is Apple About to Redefine the MacBook?
Buy Brad Pitt's Favorite Bucket Hat
Is the Original Blue Jean Any Good?
Polestar Proves the Convertible Isn't Dead Yet
Amazon Launches New Eco-Friendly Line of Basics