Mercedes-Benz Has a Fancy New Limited-Edition G-Wagen Just for Us

The chip shortage and supply chain issues have created havoc throughout the automotive industry. One manufacturer hit hard was Mercedes-Benz, which had to put several models on hiatus for 2022, particularly those that used the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. For a while, it looked like the V8-only G-Class would be entirely shelved for 2022. But Mercedes found a way to build some — and the G-Wagen is even getting a fancy special edition.

We are excited to announce the new G-Class Edition 550. These three exclusive G-Class builds are available in Jupiter Red, Arabian Grey, and our newest MANUFAKTUR color, Moonlight White. pic.twitter.com/dHhc1OGuIZ — Mercedes-Benz USAㅤ (@MercedesBenzUSA) March 1, 2022

The special edition is called Edition 550, which, not surprisingly, is based on the base model G 550 SUV that makes 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. Buyers may select one of three G Manufaktur colors: Jupiter Red, Arabian Gray and Moonlight White. The vehicles feature contrasting black bumpers and fender flares instead of the standard body-color ones. They can be optioned with luxury features like two-tone Nappa leather upholstery, active multi-contour seats and carbon-fiber trim.

Edition 550 G-Wagens feature special badging behind the front wheel well and on the passenger-side dashboard on the interior. Per the badging, the Edition 550 G-Wagens will have a limited run of 200 units.

Mercedes-Benz did not mention pricing for the Edition 550 G-Wagen, but we would guess it will be a fair bit above the base price for the G550, which starts at $131,750. The G Manufaktur paint colors alone are a $6,500 option on the G-Class á la carte. Mercedes also did not mention when you'll be able to order one.

