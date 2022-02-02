Among the many great things they make, Mercedes-Benz builds an excellent twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. So we were devastated when supply chain issues with the global chip shortage forced Mercedes to cut back production of that engine and unceremoniously jettison some of our favorite vehicles — like the AMG E 63 S wagon — from the lineup for 2022.



But we may be getting some of those V8 vehicles back. A user on the MBWorld forum (as The Drive first spotted) posted what appears to be a valid document sent from Mercedes-Benz to its dealers. The document notes that Mercedes will open up some 2022 model year ordering slots for some of the affected V8 models.



If the document is valid, Mercedes, perhaps not surprisingly, will prioritize their more popular and profitable SUVs. The G-Wagen will be available in both G 550 and AMG G 63 forms. Mercedes will also revive the GLS (GLS 580, AMG GLS 63 and Maybach GLS 600)and the GLE (GLE 580, AMG GLE 63 S). The AMG GLE 63 S Coupe will also be available...if you're into that sort of thing.



The document does not mention whether numbers will be limited — or, sadly, whether cars like our beloved AMG E 63 S wagon will rejoin the lineup. We should find out soon enough if the document is legitimate. It notes that ordering will go live at 3:00 PM EST on February 2, so be prepared to call your local dealership this afternoon if you're interested.



Mercedes V8 engines returning for 2022, at least in SUVs, will encourage those who enjoy them. Mercedes likely will phase V8s out soon in favor of high-powered four-cylinder hybrid engines as the brand transitions to battery-electric powertrains. The longer the V8s were out of the lineup, the more risk there was of Mercedes-Benz just opting not to bring them back at all.

