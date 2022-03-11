The car world is getting more efficient and — particularly at the top end of the market — moving toward all-electric powertrains. Massive V12 engines, however desirable to drive, are on their way out. Well, they are almost on their way out. Aston Martin has one more 12-pot-powered Vantage on the way that's coming after the Porsche 911 Turbo S, and we'll meet it very shortly.

Aston Martin dropped an engine noise teaser video for the upcoming V12 Vantage, which confirms a debut date of March 16, 2022 — next Wednesday.

We don't have any specs yet for the new V12 Vantage. But Aston Martin used the twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 with an 8-speed automatic transmission in 2021's V12 Speedster. The V12 engine put out 700 horsepower and 555 lb-ft of torque in that car, allowing it to accelerate from 0-62 mph in just 3.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 186 mph.

Besides the additional cylinders, Autocar says the V12 Vantage should receive a more prominent grille than the V8 model (sort of like the Vantage F1 edition), a carbon-fiber front splitter, new vertical air intakes and a bulging hood to accommodate the larger engine.

No word from Aston Martin yet on pricing, though we can expect the V12 Vantage will cost a fair premium above the $140,00 V8 Vantage and far less than the $950,000 V12 Speedster — despite the extra cost of adding a roof and a windshield.

The new V12 Vantage probably won't get a long run in the Aston Martin lineup. Europe's stricter Euro 7 emissions standards go into effect in 2025. And that's the same year Aston Martin will unveil an electric car that may be the Vantage's replacement.

