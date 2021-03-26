All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About

It was a busy week here at the Gear Patrol motoring desk. When we weren't plowing through Netflix's newest season of Drive to Survive and getting pumped for the start of the F1 season, we reviewed the Volkswagen of the future, the ID.4 crossover, and also informed you about electric vehicle platforms and Subaru teasing their new badass Outback and launching another new car next month (hopefully a hot hatch).

But, as per usual, there wasn't quite time enough for us to get around to everything we wanted to tell you about. Here are some of the noteworthy news items we missed this week.