Honda is giving its entry-level crossover a makeover. The Japanese brand just gave us a first look at the all-new 2023 Honda HR-V; the second-generation HR-V will branch off from the global model for an American-specific version, and it's going to have a very different — but still quite familiar — vibe.

The new HR-V is based on the all-new 11th generation Honda Civic (a GP100 award winner). Honda probably didn't need to note that, because the new HR-V looks precisely like an SUV version of the new Civic; it's lower, longer and wider, with a sleeker look and a proper set of rear door handles that lets it be taken a bit more seriously. Indeed, Honda's adventure with the weird Accord Crosstour may be all that stopped Honda from following Toyota's lead and calling it the Civic Cross.

We didn't get many details about the new HR-V; Honda prefers to launch cars in multiple stages now. But we know a few things. Honda says the HR-V will have a more responsive powertrain; both the 158 hp 2.0-liter or 180 hp 1.5-liter engines from the new Civic would fit that bill. And it should handle better, being longer and wider and upgrading to an independent rear suspension.

The HR-V may lose one of its highlight features: the configurable second-row Magic Seat. But most buyers would be willing to trade that flexibility for just having more space to work with. Surprising rear-seat cargo space is a standout feature of the sedan Civic, so the SUV version should follow suit.

The HR-V has a lot of untapped potential for Honda. Despite being dated and not so practical for families, Honda sold about 137,000 HR-Vs, nearly cracking the 25 best-selling vehicles list for 2021. Honda and Toyota still dominate the entry-level sedan market. But that market is diminishing. It's not hard to see a car with the value proposition of the Civic and a more buyer-friendly SUV body style supplanting it as Honda's default entry-level car.

