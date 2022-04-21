Chevy brought its top off-roading badge from the Colorado to the Silverado 1500 with the new Silverado ZR2. That move begged the question of when Chevy would partner with American Expedition Vehicles to offer a Bison version of its full-size pickup, as the duo did for the Colorado ZR2. Well, as the 8-Ball says, all signs point to yes — and it appears that the Silverado ZR2 Bison (hinted at by previous reporting and spy shots) may be announced very soon.

A screenshot of what appears to be Chevy's dealer ordering system (first spotted by MC&T) has been making the rounds on various GM message boards. It shows a Bison Edition of the Silverado ZR2. The package depicted would be similar to the Colorado ZR2's Bison package, with more extensive skid plating — perhaps made from hot-stamped boron steel — covering the length of the upper body. The truck would also feature unique front and rear bumpers to improve approach and departure angles — which Chevy may have previewed in the Beast off-roader concept.

Chevy took an all-around approach on the off-roading front with the Silverado ZR2, equipping it to do everything reasonably well. The Bison package would outfit the Silverado ZR2 to be a more robust and specialized rock crawling truck.

According to previous MC&T reporting, the Bison package will not make two changes Silverado enthusiasts may be looking for: upgraded power from a supercharged engine and 35-inch or bigger tires from the factory. But AEV could offer the latter with an aftermarket package after the factory truck gets released.

We obviously don't know the pricing yet for a Bison package that Chevy has not confirmed. But the Silverado ZR2 starts at $67,600, and the ZR2 Bison package on the Colorado costs $5,750. Presume that package costs a bit more in the Silverado, add in a destination charge and some options, and you're probably looking at around an $80,000 pickup.

