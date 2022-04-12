The 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 is No F-150 Raptor-Killer, But It's Still a Tough Truck

Ford sells the famed desert-running F-150 Raptor. Ram responded with the epic (and epically fuel-thirsty) 700-plus horsepower Ram 1500 TRX. But Chevy, thus far, has refused to take things back to the Late Cretaceous. They’ve shown us an amorphous, supercharged off-roader concept formerly known as The Beast. But we haven’t received a full-throated, super off-roading Silverado sport truck — until now, with Chevy debuting the new for 2022 halo trim Silverado ZR2.

I traveled out to the Southern California desert to sample the Silverado ZR2 for a day in its natural environment. And it exhibits a quality we’ve seldom seen in the big three pickup wars: restraint.

Instead of trying to out-madcap Ford and Ram with another cartoonishly proportioned monster truck, Chevy delivered a sensible, well-executed, off-road capable Silverado. The ZR2 kicks ass on a variety of trails. It’s comfortable to drive on the road. And it even has — by off-road pickup standards — a relatively low-key and tasteful appearance.

The Silverado ZR2 may not be a true Raptor-killer; GM arguably already has that with the GMC Hummer EV SUT. But it should offer a compelling enough package to fill that niche and keep normally brand-loyal Silverado buyers from defecting.