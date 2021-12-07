Today's Top Stories
Chevy's Badass Off-Road Truck Won't Be Called the Beast

And if you check the website it never happened.

By Tyler Duffy
chevy beast concept
Richard Thompson III

Chevrolet brought one of our favorite off-roader concepts called "the Beast," to SEMA 2021. The Halo Warthog-like truck was based on the short-bed Chevy Silverado. It packed the LT4 crate engine, the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 from the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, putting out 650 horsepower. It rode on 37-inch tires. It was, in one vehicle, the F-150 Raptor and Bronco-rival GM has so far declined to build.

Unfortunately, if a similar vehicle ever does make it to production, Chevy won't be calling it the Beast. In fact, they aren't even calling the concept that anymore. Chevy's media site now refers to the vehicle as "the off-road concept."

A Chevrolet spokesperson told Muscle Car and Trucks that the brand changed the name after being approached by an entity objecting to it. "We were recently approached by an entity objecting to our use of the Beast name. The team is evaluating alternatives for the Chevy LT4 crate engine off-road concept vehicle shown at SEMA 2021," the statement said.

Per MC&T, Chevrolet did not confirm which entity had the conflict with the name — prominent Disney franchise? Netflix film? Book of Revelation? — but the brand did clarify that it was not a trademark or copyright issue. There's no vehicle called the Beast. And the only car casually referred to as "the Beast" is the presidential limo GM builds. Unfortunately, Chevy can't pivot to calling it the Warthog either because Ford has that trademarked.

The positive news is Chevy has not yet ruled out building the truck. And if Chevy does convert "the Off-Road Concept" into a production off-roader with a 650 hp supercharged V8, buyers will be lining up no matter what it's called.

