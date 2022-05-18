Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Water-Ready Sandals Meant for Beach Fanatics
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Your Balls Deserve Better: Clean Up with MANSCAPED

A Ford Leak May Have Just Revealed the F-150 Raptor R's New Engine

We heard you like V8s.

By Tyler Duffy
2021 ford f 150 raptor
Ford

On paper, at least, the Ram 1500 TRX supplanted the Ford F-150 Raptor as the most badass, powerful, dinosaur-themed, desert-running pickup truck on the market, thanks in large part to its 702 hp V8 engine. Ford responded last summer with an all-new Raptor...which didn't even get a bump in horsepower over the previous model. However, Ford promised us a TRX-competitive Raptor R would arrive next year — which is to say, here in 2022, very soon.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Ford hasn't given us much to go on for the Raptor R besides confirming it will be V8-powered and street-legal. But the Instagram account TheRaptorConnection may have uncovered some more info. Their account — first spotted by Muscle Cars &Trucks posted what appears to be a build rotation sheet for a 2023 Raptor with a 5.2-liter engine. (The current Raptor employs a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6.)

The 5.2-liter is almost undoubtedly a reference to the supercharged 5.2-liter Predator V8 Ford uses in the Shelby GT500. That powerplant puts out 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque. We don't know the precise tuning for the Raptor R, but we suspect it will be comfortably higher than the Ram 1500 TRX's 702 hp and 650 lb-ft — otherwise, why bother building a Raptor R?

One key factor to watch for will be how much the Raptor R costs. The current Raptor starts at around $70,000. The Ram 1500 TRX — in its most spartan form – begins at about $80,000, but a reasonable build would take it significantly higher. The starting price for a Shelby GT500 with the same engine is $79,155. And the Raptor R will be a fantastic new Ford product where it's likely demand will exceed supply. So it's only natural to speculate how much the inevitable dealer markups will be.

Another one — more pressing with the rising gas prices — will be fuel economy. The Ram 1500 TRX achieves 10 mpg in city driving. The Shelby GT500 earns 12 mpg in city driving. We'd expect the Raptor R also will be flirting with single digits around town.

LEARN MORE

Related Stories
The Ford F-150 Lightning: Embracing the EV Future
Sydney Sweeney Opens Up About Her Vintage Bronco
The Best Small Truck: Maverick or Santa Cruz?
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Specialized and Fjällräven Release New Collab
The Electric G-Wagen Will Get Game-Changing Tech
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Sony's Affordable Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds
Waiter, There's Plastic in My Luxury Dive Watch!
This Brand Taps Into Our Love for Old Businesses
Save $200 on These Easy Innovative Charcoal Grills
This Lux Camping Trailer Is EZ to Tow With an EV
This Collapsable Bag Is the Ideal Summer Accessory
Rhone's Commuter and Workout Gear Is on Sale
Don't Miss Everlane’s Deep Discounts