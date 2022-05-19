The Off-Road Camper of Your Dreams? It's Right Here

Buying the ultimate camping vehicle can be tricky. If you have all the money to spend, you can opt for that beastly overlander or de facto luxury apartment on wheels. But you haven't really been able to get both in the same vehicle — at least, until now. WanderBox wants to resolve that with their new Outpost 35 4x4 recreational vehicle, which they describe as an "off-pavement capable home on wheels.

The Outpost 35 4x4 can go off-the-grid for a long time. WanderBox equips it with a 200-gallon fresh water tank, as well as 125-gallon greywater and 75-gallon black water tanks. Need power? The truck has a 2,800-watt rooftop solar panel array that feeds a 24kWh lithium battery bank. There's a backup, 190-gallon capacity diesel generator system if it gets cloudy. Need to get some work done? It also has Starlink satellite internet service.

The Outpost 35 4x4 interior has all of the amenities you'd want. The cabin features seven-foot ceilings throughout. There's a closed-off master bedroom with a king-size bed that can lift and transform into an office with a full-size desk and dual 32-inch monitors. The kitchen includes a 17 cubic foot refrigerator, a three-burner induction cooktop, a trash compactor, a washer/dryer and an optional dishwasher. A four-person cafe bar slides out from under additional queen-sized sleeping quarters over the cab.

WanderBox uses a 4x4 F600 Super Duty chassis as a base, powered by a 6.7-liter Powerstroke turbo-diesel engine. The truck uses massive 41-inch off-road tires and has a computer-controlled hydraulic liquid spring smart suspension.

You're undoubtedly expecting WanderBox's new vehicle to be rather costly — and it is. Builds start at $399,000. But if you've been thinking about cashing in on your house, work remotely, long to explore the outdoors and don't want to buy back into an inflated real estate market with a high-interest mortgage, the investment could make sense.

