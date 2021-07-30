Work has changed over the past year and a half. And many people are re-evaluating what work means and whether you need to live in an expensive residential area to perform it on site. If you've been thinking about chucking conventional life in, cashing in on the real estate bonanza and embarking on an adventure, there may be no better place to do it than a Living Vehicle trailer. It not only brings the comforts of home on the road. It's probably nicer than your home.

Courtesy Courtesy

Living Vehicle just unveiled their 2022 model year travel trailers. One of the key updates is a new top-tier PRO-EV trim. A partnership with SunPower allows the PRO-EV trailer to draw and store nearly twice as much power in its battery system as the previous base model Living Vehicle. The trailer can carry enough juice to operate a Level 2 charging station for an electric tow vehicle.

Other amenities from Living Vehicle include a private home theater with a 70-inch 4K TV and a Sonos surround system. The queen-size sleeping area folds up into a mobile office during the day. The spa-style bathroom with rainfall showerhead and walnut finishes will feel nothing like taking a camp shower. And the eight-foot sliding glass doors open out onto a fully integrated deck that automatically raises and lowers. Perfect for entertaining or — if you're a bit more introverted like me — enjoying alone with your preferred type of whiskey.

Courtesy Courtesy

If you're suspecting the Living Vehicle trailer might get a bit pricey, you would be correct. The basic CORE model starts at $249,995. And Living Vehicle says a fully-loaded PRO-EV build would run in the mid $500,000 range. It's a lot. However, it's probably nicer than the apartment that you could get for that money. And that apartment probably doesn't have a deck that you can set up overlooking the ocean.

Living Vehicle says a custom build of their 2022 model trailer will take about 10-12 months, which could give you enough time to land an electric F-150 Lightning or Rivian R1T to tow it.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io