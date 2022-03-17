Today's Top Stories
14 Essential Pieces of Gear for Overland Adventures

Buying that awesome off-roader is your first step towards a dream overlanding vacation. Here's the gear you need to stay comfortable and safe.

By Tyler Duffy
overlanding essentials
Roofnest

Sure, you can buy a purpose-built off-road beast like the Jeep Gladiator or the Toyota 4Runner to go overlanding, but the vehicle is only the first step toward your dream adventure. If you plan to leave the pavement and the grid behind, you’re going to need the beast overlanding gear — whether it's basic camping supplies, an awesome rooftop tent to keep you high and dry, or vital and durable safety equipment.

Below are 14 essential gear items you need to start your dream overlanding trip.

Falcon Roof Top Tent
Roofnest
Roofnest
$3,395 AT ROOFNEST.COM

The Roofnest Falcon is one of our favorite roof top tents.  It's a high-end model that has a low profile, yet is surprisingly roomy. It makes car camping a breeze. 

E-Z Deflator Kit
ARB
ARB
$51 AT AMAZON

You'll probably encounter rocks or sand on your overland excursions. For maximum traction, you'll want to deflate your tires. This ARB unit removes the valve core from the tire in order to do so quickly. 

CKMA12 Air Compressor
ARB
ARB
$321 AT AMAZON

Once you deflate your tires, you'll need to reinflate them. This lightweight, compact compressor from ARB can be easily installed under the hood of your truck or SUV. 

M8000 Winch
Warn
Warn
Now 31% off
$779 AT AMAZON

Warn winches have been a mainstay in the off-roading community for decades. The M8000 is a perfect fit for a Jeep Wrangler or similarly-sized off-roader. 

Medium-Duty Winch Accessory Kit
Warn
Warn
$202 AT AMAZON

Your winch isn't very useful if you don't have the right accessories, however. This kit from Warn has everything you need. 

4-in-1 Mini Suppressant - Car Fire Suppressor
SMOKE DOCTOR
$30 AT AMAZON
X-TREME Jack
Hi-Lift
Hi-Lift
$111 AT AMAZON

The Hi-Lift Jack is durable, reliable and can be a legitimate jack-of-all-trades to help your vehicle out of trouble. 

MKII Safety Orange Vehicle Recovery Board
Maxtrax
Maxtrax
$300 AT AMAZON

Yes, you can probably use your car's floor mats to get you out of snow and ice. But more harrowing terrain may require special equipment. 

HalGuard Clean Agent Automotive Fire Extinguisher
H3R Performance
$154 AT AMAZON

Vehicle fires are rare, but they do happen. This H3R extinguisher will have you covered, whether the fire is fluid or electrical in nature.

E-Tool Folding Spade
Gerber
Gerber Gear
$97 AT AMAZON

This Gerber survival shovel with a serrated edge is lightweight, compact, robust — and there when you need it.

5-Gallon Gas Can
Midwest Can
Midwest
$100 AT AMAZON

This straight-forward gas can holds five gallons of fuel for extra range, meets CARB and EPA requirements and has a spill-proof spout. 

Husqvarna 13" Wooden Hatchet
Husqvarna
$110 AT AMAZON

As any Gary Paulsen reader knows, a hatchet is essential in the wilderness, whether you're clearing trail obstacles or starting a fire.

MXT115 2-Way Radio
Midland
Midland
$165 AT AMAZON

Communication is important when you leave your base camp. This Midland two-way radio has up to a 50-mile range and can scan NOAA weather channels to alert you about severe weather.

Fast Find 220 Personal Locator Beacon
McMurdo
McMurdo
$254 AT AMAZON

The McMurdo Fast Find doesn't have the messaging service available on more expensive models, but it will alert a search-and-rescue team of your location within minutes of activating. 

