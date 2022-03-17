Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
14 Essential Pieces of Gear for Overland Adventures
Buying that awesome off-roader is your first step towards a dream overlanding vacation. Here's the gear you need to stay comfortable and safe.
Sure, you can buy a purpose-built off-road beast like the Jeep Gladiator or the Toyota 4Runner to go overlanding, but the vehicle is only the first step toward your dream adventure. If you plan to leave the pavement and the grid behind, you’re going to need the beast overlanding gear — whether it's basic camping supplies, an awesome rooftop tent to keep you high and dry, or vital and durable safety equipment.
Below are 14 essential gear items you need to start your dream overlanding trip.
The Roofnest Falcon is one of our favorite roof top tents. It's a high-end model that has a low profile, yet is surprisingly roomy. It makes car camping a breeze.
You'll probably encounter rocks or sand on your overland excursions. For maximum traction, you'll want to deflate your tires. This ARB unit removes the valve core from the tire in order to do so quickly.
Once you deflate your tires, you'll need to reinflate them. This lightweight, compact compressor from ARB can be easily installed under the hood of your truck or SUV.
Warn winches have been a mainstay in the off-roading community for decades. The M8000 is a perfect fit for a Jeep Wrangler or similarly-sized off-roader.
Your winch isn't very useful if you don't have the right accessories, however. This kit from Warn has everything you need.
The Hi-Lift Jack is durable, reliable and can be a legitimate jack-of-all-trades to help your vehicle out of trouble.
Yes, you can probably use your car's floor mats to get you out of snow and ice. But more harrowing terrain may require special equipment.
Vehicle fires are rare, but they do happen. This H3R extinguisher will have you covered, whether the fire is fluid or electrical in nature.
This Gerber survival shovel with a serrated edge is lightweight, compact, robust — and there when you need it.
This straight-forward gas can holds five gallons of fuel for extra range, meets CARB and EPA requirements and has a spill-proof spout.
As any Gary Paulsen reader knows, a hatchet is essential in the wilderness, whether you're clearing trail obstacles or starting a fire.
Communication is important when you leave your base camp. This Midland two-way radio has up to a 50-mile range and can scan NOAA weather channels to alert you about severe weather.
The McMurdo Fast Find doesn't have the messaging service available on more expensive models, but it will alert a search-and-rescue team of your location within minutes of activating.
