This weekend, if you happen to be in Flagstaff, Arizona, you might just stumble upon Overland Expo West — one of the biggest overlanding festivals in the world. To help kick things off, the show has unveiled what it not-so-humbly describes as the "Ultimate Overland Vehicle 2022."

The base is a brand new truck, the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X; MULE Expedition Outfitters performed the Australian-style build-out. The Sierra 1500 AT4X is — as the name suggests — a more extreme version of GMC's off-road-oriented Sierra AT4. The new truck adds the outstanding Multimatic DSSV dampers from the new Chevy Silverado ZR2. It also receives front and rear e-lockers, expanded underbody protection and a Terrain Mode that permits one-pedal driving in 4-low.

Overland Expo

MULE Expedition Outfitters removed the stock bed for the build, replacing it with a MITS 6.4-foot tray and three-foot canopy combination. Inside the canopy is a REDARC RedVision Manager30, which controls a canopy rooftop solar panel that routes power to two Battle Born lithium-ion batteries and a Dometic CRX110 fridge.

Other features include a Green Goat Outdoors camp kitchen, an Equipt Alubox waterproof storage case, a Geyser Systems shower and a 23 Zero Outbreak 1550 Swag four-season ground tent. MULE Expedition Outfitters also gave the truck a Rhino Rack Pioneer platform rack over the cab and a Rhino Rack Sunseeker 2.0 awning.

The Sierra 1500 AT4X also gets some performance mods. It is equipped with 33-inch Firestone Destination M/T 2 tries and Firestone Ride-Rite Airsprings — a Vlair Expedition onboard air system can inflate both. The truck also uses ICON Vehicle Dynamics 17-inch wheels and a MagnaFlow performance exhaust.

The Ultimate Overland Vehicle 2022 will be shown at all four Overland Expo events this year. Afterward, the truck will be auctioned on Bring a Trailer, with 100 percent of the proceeds supporting the Overland Expo Foundation, which supports projects to protect the beauty and exploration of public lands.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io