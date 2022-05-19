This weekend, if you happen to be in Flagstaff, Arizona, you might just stumble upon Overland Expo West — one of the biggest overlanding festivals in the world. To help kick things off, the show has unveiled what it not-so-humbly describes as the "Ultimate Overland Vehicle 2022."
The base is a brand new truck, the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X; MULE Expedition Outfitters performed the Australian-style build-out. The Sierra 1500 AT4X is — as the name suggests — a more extreme version of GMC's off-road-oriented Sierra AT4. The new truck adds the outstanding Multimatic DSSV dampers from the new Chevy Silverado ZR2. It also receives front and rear e-lockers, expanded underbody protection and a Terrain Mode that permits one-pedal driving in 4-low.
MULE Expedition Outfitters removed the stock bed for the build, replacing it with a MITS 6.4-foot tray and three-foot canopy combination. Inside the canopy is a REDARC RedVision Manager30, which controls a canopy rooftop solar panel that routes power to two Battle Born lithium-ion batteries and a Dometic CRX110 fridge.
Other features include a Green Goat Outdoors camp kitchen, an Equipt Alubox waterproof storage case, a Geyser Systems shower and a 23 Zero Outbreak 1550 Swag four-season ground tent. MULE Expedition Outfitters also gave the truck a Rhino Rack Pioneer platform rack over the cab and a Rhino Rack Sunseeker 2.0 awning.
The Sierra 1500 AT4X also gets some performance mods. It is equipped with 33-inch Firestone Destination M/T 2 tries and Firestone Ride-Rite Airsprings — a Vlair Expedition onboard air system can inflate both. The truck also uses ICON Vehicle Dynamics 17-inch wheels and a MagnaFlow performance exhaust.
The Ultimate Overland Vehicle 2022 will be shown at all four Overland Expo events this year. Afterward, the truck will be auctioned on Bring a Trailer, with 100 percent of the proceeds supporting the Overland Expo Foundation, which supports projects to protect the beauty and exploration of public lands.