The Electric Station Wagon of Your Dreams Could Arrive Very Soon

Volkswagen is in the process of launching its "ID"-branded electric car range. The rollout thus far has been more prosaic than the Dune Buggy concept led us to believe. We've had the ID.4 crossover in America, and can look forward to the ID.5 crossover coupe; the ID. Buzz will arrive eventually. But excitingly, it looks like VW is about to flesh out that lineup with two new and potentially more exciting models.

According to the German outlet Auto Motor Sport, VW filed a patent in Europe for a vehicle known as the ID.7 Tourer. That should be the production version of the ID. Space Vizzion concept from 2019, which was essentially an electric wagon with 300 miles of range and more than 400 lb-ft of torque — from the base RWD model. It may arrive in 2024.

We know not to get our hopes up for VW to bring anything cool and traditionally VW-like to America. But the fact that VW unveiled that concept at the Los Angeles Auto Show suggests the company has at least thought about bringing it to America.

ULI_SONNTAG

Another VW ID vehicle in the works will be the super-affordable city car, the ID.1. According to Autocar, the ID.1 will run on a shortened version of the ID.3 hatchback's platform. It would take influence from VW's ID. Life concept and pack a 234-horsepower motor, 58-kWh battery pack and offer up to 250 miles of range. The starting price would be the American equivalent of about $21,000. Production is due to start in 2025.

It's not clear whether an ID.1 vehicle would be offered in America. Manufacturers tend not to try small city cars in America, and VW decided not to bring over the ID.3.

Volkswagen aims to overtake Tesla at EV production by 2025 — a year before their exciting Scout off-road truck and SUV brand starts up. Presumably, those plans will entail some form of MEB-based non-SUV going on sale in the U.S. Here's hoping at least the ID.7 Tourer makes it to America.

