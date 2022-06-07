Today's Top Stories
The Polestar 3: Here's Our Best Look Yet at the Sporty and Sexy New SUV

Sporty Volvo wagon-type vibes.

By Tyler Duffy
polestar 3 under a light with a blank background
Stefan Isaksson

Volvo segmented off its performance arm, Polestar, into a new, stand-alone EV brand. Their first vehicle was the Polestar 1, a high-performance hybrid. Their second vehicle was the Polestar 2, a more mass-market liftback. Next up is the Polestar 3, a new SUV that will slot between them and probably be the brand's volume seller.

The full Polestar 3 reveal is on tap for October 2022. But Polestar just gave us our best look yet at the new crossover — this time without camouflage. In keeping with the brand's previous design language, the Polestar 3 looks smart and understated. It should appeal to a broad range of potential buyers.

What we know about the Polestar 3

Polestar has told us a few things about the Polestar 3. It will be an SUV, and it will be sporty. The Polestar 3 will launch with a dual-motor AWD version. The brand is targeting 600 km of range by WLTP standards, which could work out to around 330 miles under stricter EPA testing. The Polestar 3 will offer "autonomous highway piloting" using what they term "best-in-class" LiDAR sensors.

What has been reported about the Polestar 3

According to the previous reporting, the Polestar 3 will be two rows. It will eventually offer a single-motor variant. And the Polestar 3 will be closely related to Volvo's XC90 replacement — which may be called the Embla — but it should receive a more powerful electric motor.

When does the Polestar 3 arrive?

Polestar will build the Polestar 3 in America — at Volvo's factory in South Carolina — and China. The brand says that Polestar 3 production will start in early 2023.

