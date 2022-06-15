The Mercedes AMG G63 is one of the most potent and capable off-roaders on the market. But, incredibly, Mercedes has an even more badass version of the G-Class on the way, the AMG G63 4x4 Squared. Mercedes has not revealed the new SUV publicly yet; however, CNet Cars spotted it on Mercedes's "Private Lounge" website for G-Class owners.

The 4x4 Squared is essentially a super-rugged off-roading trim. Mercedes offered a 4x4 Squared version of the G550 toward the end of the first-generation G-Class's model run. This time, Mercedes is giving the treatment to the AMG model. Modifications won't be quite as extreme as the first-generation 4x4 squared (which had 17 inches of ground clearance), though the second-generation G-Class counters by being a much better SUV.

Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG

The AMG G63 4x4 Squared gets a slight power bump to 585 hp from 577 hp out of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. The big change is the introduction of portal axles at each wheel, allowing a dramatic increase in ground clearance — the 4x4 Squared offers 13.8 inches of ground clearance, 4.3 inches more than the standard G-Wagen. The AMG G63 4x4 will keep the current G-Class's independent front suspension. The 4x4 Squared will climb a 45-degree grade.

Mercedes also gives the AMG G63 4x4 Squared some visual upgrades. It gets new 22-inch wheels, wider fender flares, integrated LED light bars and a Jeep-style rear spare tire carrier that leaves the tire exposed.

Mercedes-AMG

No word on pricing yet. Though we can predict the AMG G63 4x4 Squared will cost a fair bit. The standard G-Class starts at $156,640. The last generation G550 4x4 Squared started around $225,000. And current G-Wagen demand is so strong that slightly used versions have been selling for more than new ones. CNet Cars expects a starting price of at least $250,000, which sounds about right.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io