Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
This Motorcycle Is the Ultimate Adventure Partner
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Summer Grilling Gear for Dad

Mercedes-Benz Has an Even More Badass G-Wagen Coming Soon

And it will pack a V8, of course.

By Tyler Duffy
mercedes amg g63 4x4 squared parked in a warehouse with lights on
Mercedes-AMG

The Mercedes AMG G63 is one of the most potent and capable off-roaders on the market. But, incredibly, Mercedes has an even more badass version of the G-Class on the way, the AMG G63 4x4 Squared. Mercedes has not revealed the new SUV publicly yet; however, CNet Cars spotted it on Mercedes's "Private Lounge" website for G-Class owners.

The 4x4 Squared is essentially a super-rugged off-roading trim. Mercedes offered a 4x4 Squared version of the G550 toward the end of the first-generation G-Class's model run. This time, Mercedes is giving the treatment to the AMG model. Modifications won't be quite as extreme as the first-generation 4x4 squared (which had 17 inches of ground clearance), though the second-generation G-Class counters by being a much better SUV.

merecdes amg g class 4x4 squared parked on wood floor
Mercedes-AMG
mercedes amg g63 4x4 squared parked in a garage
Mercedes-AMG

The AMG G63 4x4 Squared gets a slight power bump to 585 hp from 577 hp out of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. The big change is the introduction of portal axles at each wheel, allowing a dramatic increase in ground clearance — the 4x4 Squared offers 13.8 inches of ground clearance, 4.3 inches more than the standard G-Wagen. The AMG G63 4x4 will keep the current G-Class's independent front suspension. The 4x4 Squared will climb a 45-degree grade.

Mercedes also gives the AMG G63 4x4 Squared some visual upgrades. It gets new 22-inch wheels, wider fender flares, integrated LED light bars and a Jeep-style rear spare tire carrier that leaves the tire exposed.

mercedes amg g63 4x4 squared
Mercedes-AMG

No word on pricing yet. Though we can predict the AMG G63 4x4 Squared will cost a fair bit. The standard G-Class starts at $156,640. The last generation G550 4x4 Squared started around $225,000. And current G-Wagen demand is so strong that slightly used versions have been selling for more than new ones. CNet Cars expects a starting price of at least $250,000, which sounds about right.

LEARN MORE

Related Stories
The Mercedes-Benz EQG: Everything You Need to Know
This Vintage Mercedes Is Worth the Sacrifices
Mercedes Has a Fancy New Limited Edition G-Wagen
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Motoring
The Polestar 1: A Sexy Volvo Hybrid Says Goodbye
Porsche Almost Built a Minivan in the 1990s
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Toyota Compact Cruiser: What We Know So Far
The Toyota Corolla Cross: They Could Do Better
Why Are Gas Prices So High Right Now?
BMW's M Will Get a Performance Upgrade and a Stick
The 2022 Indian Scout Rogue, Reviewed
What It's Like to Motorcycle in a $1,500 Suit
Ford May Be Testing a Cool F-150 Lightning Option
The 2022 Jaguar F-Pace SVR, Driven