Heavy duty trucks are traditionally used for towing and hauling. But, like all truck owners, HD owners also like to enjoy a bit of off-road style and capability. Ram already has perhaps the gold-standard HD off-road truck with the 2500 Power Wagon — one of our best cars you can buy for 2022. But a report suggests another excellent Ram 2500 HD off-road truck is on the way for the 2023 model year.

The Ram 1500 has a Rebel trim, receiving off-road suspension upgrades and skid plates without going full-on TRX. And Mopar Insiders reports that Ram plans to add a 2500 Rebel model as either a package or a standalone trim. Like the 1500 Rebel, it would not be as extreme as the Power Wagon. But it also wouldn't be as compromised for towing and hauling.

The equipment listing Mopar Insiders obtained shows the Ram 2500 Rebel being offered with both the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 gasoline and 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines. It shows a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating of 10,000 lbs — well above the Power Wagon's 8,565 lbs — which should allow for a dramatically higher payload rating.

Other Rebel features include a new sports performance hood and a Rebel Suspension. The 2500 Rebel would also get features to help with towing, including a rear auto-leveling suspension and new power-telescoping side mirrors. The equipment listing does not show some more hard-edged off-roading features from the 2500 Power Wagon, like a front-locking differential and sway-bar disconnect.

The Ram 2500 Rebel should offer a compelling compromise for buyers who want some badassness but still need to use their HD truck as intended. Mopar Insiders didn't mention potential pricing. But we'd expect the Ram 2500 Rebel to come in between the Ram 1500 Rebel ($50,180 MSRP) and the Ram 2500 Power Wagon ($62,715 MSRP).

