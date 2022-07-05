Today's Top Stories
Topo Designs and Taxa Outdoors Team Up on a Limited-Edition Camping Trailer

The two brands have made a go-anywhere overlanding trailer, with custom Topo gear to match.

By Hayley Helms
basecamp hauler
TAXA Outdoors

If you're ready to upgrade from your ground tent, and have towing capability on your vehicle, it may be time to invest in an off-road camping trailer. And if you're an outdoor enthusiast (which you probably are, if you're camping), this Topo Designs / Taxa Outdoors collaboration trailer-and-custom-bag-collab checks all of the boxes.

Featuring a custom Topo colorway built onto Taxa Outdoors's Woolly Bear frame, the Topo Designs Woolly Bear basecamp trailer is built to go anywhere, thanks to key features: a full-size outdoor kitchen, storage systems, pull-out cooler drawer and an elevated platform that accommodates most 2-3 person tents.

At 10 feet, eight inches long you can store it in a standard garage, and the large cargo deck can hold bikes, boards, boats or a rooftop tent, depending on what you've got planned. The dry weight of the Topo Designs Woolly Bear is 1,270 pounds, so it can be towed by most vehicles — like, say, a Subaru Outback Wilderness — with ease.

topo designs and taxa outdoors bags
The Topo Designs Woolly Bear Trailer comes pre-loaded with custom Topo Designs bags.
TAXA Outdoors

To complement the trailer, Topo and Taxa also released a line of three packs: the Mountain Gear Bag, a utilitarian hauler; the 16L Mountain Pack, designed to be a comfortable and stylish option for town or trail; and the 10L Pack Bag, built to store and organize gear compactly, on the go.

The Mountain Gear Bag features a large main compartment with internal mesh organization pockets and a roll-top closure, and is made with durable, waterproof X-Pac, 200D lightweight recycled nylon and a 10 ounce vinyl tarp liner. The 16L Mountain Pack is built with X-Pac, 200D lightweight recycled nylon ripstop and 210D lightweight recycled nylon, and comes with internal organization, a dedicated laptop sleeve and comfort features like padded back panel construction with contoured straps and load lifters. Topo's version of a packing cube, the 10L Pack Bag has a top-carry handle for easy carry, heavy-duty YKK zippers with paracord pulls and is made with lightweight, durable, waterproof X-Pac fabric.

          Each of the bags features The Topo Designs Woolly Bear Trailer comes pre-loaded with the upgraded duffel, packing cube and backpack, all in a signature collaboration colorway.

          The Topo Designs Woolly Bear starts at $12,498, but customers can choose from a list of different add-on features, including Thule Load Bars (+$751), a 6 foot awning (+$400) or Thule/ Tepui 3 Person Roof Top Tent (+$2,000), among others. The collab trailer will only be available in limited units on TaxaOutdoors.com starting this month.

          TAXA Outdoors
          Topo Designs Woolly Bear
          $12,498.00
          SHOP NOW

