If you're ready to upgrade from your ground tent, and have towing capability on your vehicle, it may be time to invest in an off-road camping trailer. And if you're an outdoor enthusiast (which you probably are, if you're camping), this Topo Designs / Taxa Outdoors collaboration trailer-and-custom-bag-collab checks all of the boxes.

Featuring a custom Topo colorway built onto Taxa Outdoors's Woolly Bear frame, the Topo Designs Woolly Bear basecamp trailer is built to go anywhere, thanks to key features: a full-size outdoor kitchen, storage systems, pull-out cooler drawer and an elevated platform that accommodates most 2-3 person tents.

At 10 feet, eight inches long you can store it in a standard garage, and the large cargo deck can hold bikes, boards, boats or a rooftop tent, depending on what you've got planned. The dry weight of the Topo Designs Woolly Bear is 1,270 pounds, so it can be towed by most vehicles — like, say, a Subaru Outback Wilderness — with ease.

The Topo Designs Woolly Bear Trailer comes pre-loaded with custom Topo Designs bags. TAXA Outdoors

To complement the trailer, Topo and Taxa also released a line of three packs: the Mountain Gear Bag, a utilitarian hauler; the 16L Mountain Pack, designed to be a comfortable and stylish option for town or trail; and the 10L Pack Bag, built to store and organize gear compactly, on the go.

The Mountain Gear Bag features a large main compartment with internal mesh organization pockets and a roll-top closure, and is made with durable, waterproof X-Pac, 200D lightweight recycled nylon and a 10 ounce vinyl tarp liner. The 16L Mountain Pack is built with X-Pac, 200D lightweight recycled nylon ripstop and 210D lightweight recycled nylon, and comes with internal organization, a dedicated laptop sleeve and comfort features like padded back panel construction with contoured straps and load lifters. Topo's version of a packing cube, the 10L Pack Bag has a top-carry handle for easy carry, heavy-duty YKK zippers with paracord pulls and is made with lightweight, durable, waterproof X-Pac fabric.

Each of the bags features The Topo Designs Woolly Bear Trailer comes pre-loaded with the upgraded duffel, packing cube and backpack, all in a signature collaboration colorway.

The Topo Designs Woolly Bear starts at $12,498, but customers can choose from a list of different add-on features, including Thule Load Bars (+$751), a 6 foot awning (+$400) or Thule/ Tepui 3 Person Roof Top Tent (+$2,000), among others. The collab trailer will only be available in limited units on TaxaOutdoors.com starting this month.

