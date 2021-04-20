Pickup trucks may be the preferred vehicles for towing — but many people who are towing have families, and a Super Duty isn't ideal for school runs and other non-towing purposes. Fortunately, there are a good number of rugged, powerful and (mostly) truck-based SUVs that provide other compelling options.

These sport-utility vehicles offer most of the towing capability of a full-size truck —think 8,000 pounds or more — while also providing a bit more family practicality. In addition to listing them based on their maximum towing capacity, we've also included their torque outputs (torque generally being more important for towing performance than horsepower), and listed which versions of each model specifically you'll need to choose if you want maximum trailer-tugging capability.

Check out the best SUVs for towing trailers below.