Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Ryan Pyle on Fine Watches and His Deep Curiosity
3
Last Day to Enter: Win Over $2,000 Worth of Gear
4
Shop the AETHER Summer Warehouse Sale Today
5
A Day in Southern California With Fox Racing

Aston Martin Just Unveiled a Stunning New Open-Cockpit Roadster

Unlike any Aston Martin you've seen before.

By Tyler Duffy
aston martin dbr22 driving next to old open cockpit aston martin race car
Aston Martin

Monterey Car Week is approaching. And Aston Martin announced it will debut the DBR22. It's a two-seater open cockpit concept vehicle that celebrates the 10th anniversary of Aston Martin's Q by Aston Maritn bespoke division and harkens back to iconic open race cars like the DBR1 that Carroll Shelby helped drive to a Le Mans 1 in 1959.

aston martin dbr22
Aston Martin

The DBR22 gets the engine from the V12 Vantage, a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 paired with an eight-speed, paddle-shifted automatic. The engine puts out 705 horsepower and 55 lb-ft of torque. Aston Martin says the DBR22 will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds and achieve a top speed of 198 mph.

The vehicle features a coach-built carbon fiber bodywork — yes, no roof or windshield. Distinctive features include a custom carbon fiber grille and a horseshoe vent to cool the engine. The DBR22 rides on exclusive 14-spoke 21-inch alloy wheels.

aston martin dbr22
Aston Martin
aston martin dbr22 interior rendering
Aston Martin

The paint may look like familiar Aston Martin racing green. But it's a bespoke paint color produced by Q by Aston Martin's Paint by Sample service. And Aston Martin did not give the DBR22 a stripped-down race car interior. Leather from "supple, aromatic hides" joins the exposed carbon fiber.

The DRB22 also includes a new rear subframe built from 3D-printed aluminum parts. The technology allows for weight savings without a reduction in stiffness. Like Cadillac's V-Series Blackwing sedans, 3D printing makes it easier and cheaper to produce parts for limited-run vehicles like the DRB22 because you don't have to build tooling.

Aston Martin says the DBR22 will be put into production or, as they term it, "form the basis of a production reality example for an ultra-exclusive number of Q by Aston Martin customers." Each of whom will be subjected to a relentless barrage of not so exclusive "X.X million and they couldn't throw in a windshield?" jokes.

LEARN MORE

Related Stories
10 Cars That Could Lose Their EV Tax Credit
An Iconic American Sedan Could Return as a Wild EV
Hyundai's Electric Sports Car Future Looks Epic
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
With 28 New Stores It's Easier to Get a MoonSwatch
Nike Is Testing Our Appetite for Pink Sneakers
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How to Turn Off Autocorrect on Your iPhone
The Volvo Embla EV: What You Need to Know
These Gorgeous Bongs & Pipes are 15% Off Right Now
This Hybrid Blundstone Boot Balances Work and Play
Monos' New Metro Duffel Makes Traveling Easier
Everything We Expect Apple to Announce This Fall
Puma and Tracksmith Launch Speed City Collection
Is Apple Resurrecting the Big HomePod?